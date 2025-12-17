A Nigerian woman was celebrated after returning a lost phone to its Ghanaian owner in Accra

The Ghanaian man, grateful for her honesty, rewarded her with a new Samsung phone

Chioma's act of honesty went viral, with many praising her integrity despite not owning a phone herself

A Nigerian lady has received celebration and applause over an act of kindness and honesty she portrayed to a Ghanaian man who had allegedly lost his phone.

A Nigerian lady receives a brand-new phone from a Ghanaian for her honesty. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

The Nigerian lady's honesty was celebrated on social media after a Ghanaian man gave her a gift for finding and returning his lost phone.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man recounted how he lost his mobile device on a Thursday in the bustling Lapaz area in Accra.

Nigerian lady gets rewarded for honesty

Using a tracking application, he was able to trace its location, which led him to a young Nigerian woman named Chioma.

To his relief, Chioma had found the phone and was carefully keeping it, waiting for the rightful owner to appear and claim ownership of the device.

"When I came, she had the phone with her, and she was just waiting for me to come and claim my phone. So I found her, and then I took the phone," the man said.

The story took an even more touching turn when the man discovered that Chioma, the good Samaritan, did not own a phone herself.

In his words:

"But the most interesting part is that Chioma, who found my phone, didn't have a phone by herself. So that tells of the level of sincerity."

Because of such rare integrity, he felt compelled to do more than say thank you. The Ghanaian man decided to reward her honesty by buying her a new Samsung Galaxy A07.

According to him, it took a few days to search. After he located her, he presented it to a visibly emotional and grateful Chioma.

"This is simply to say thank you for what you have done," he told her as he handed over the gift.

The post from X is below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's honesty

The video has been widely praised online as a beautiful example of integrity and the positive interactions between the two nations.

Some of the comments are below.

@LinaCrypto_ said:

"Honesty still exists, that’s beautiful."

@kegamor wrote:

"Guys! There are good ones out there."

@pri_uhu commented:

"Not Ghanaians here acting like they were born within the last 5 years, cause wdym 'miracle' 'there are good Nigerians wow'?? Are you guys suffering from memory loss, or have you been so soaked up in hatred that you've become delusional? Mtcheww."

A Nigerian tenant in Ghana shares her frustration over the living conditions of her apartment and the landlord's neglect. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

Nigerian in Ghana laments, calls out landlord

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian tenant residing in Ghana sparked reactions after expressing her frustration with the living conditions in her apartment.

The Nigerian lady expressed her sadness and anger over the severe pipe damage her landlord had refused to fix since she moved into the apartment.

According to her, because of the complete lack of proper drainage, she is forced to clear stagnant bathwater with a dustpan after every use manually.

Source: YEN.com.gh