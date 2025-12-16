Five Ghanaian Police Officers Interdicted for Misconduct on Social Media

Five officers of the Ghana Police Service have been interdicted for misconducting themselves on social media

They were alleged to have used their uniforms for unathorised purporses on their social media pages

In a statement, the police said the five officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standard Bureau

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has interdicted five officers for misconducting themselves on social media.

The officers allegedly used police uniforms for unathorised purposes on their respective social media pages.

Five Ghanaian police officers interdicted for misconducting themselves on social media.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the GPS stated that the indicted officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standard Bureau for further investigation and necessary disciplinary action.

The police officers are

No.45545 G/Sgt. Samuel Agbemanyale No. 50300 G/Cpl. Isaac Mpere No. 51816 G/Cpl. Samuel Agbo No. 56563. G/Cpl. Charles Oduro No. 14494 PW/Const. Elizabeth Doka Korkor

Police officer interdicted over extortion

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted two police officers after allegations they extorted GH¢3,820 from a man riding on a motorbike.

The two officers have been identified as Lance Corporal Philimon Agbevem and Lance Corporal Peter Gbadagbo.

The police, in a statement, said the alleged incident of extortion occurred on July 22, 2024. The police also assured that the suspects would be subject to due process of the law.

The victim in the case made his claims in a video that went viral on social media. He claimed that despite reporting the incident to the Cantonments Police Station, no action was taken, prompting him to call for a thorough investigation.

He also claimed he was assaulted and threatened with death by the officers who stopped him.

Previous interdiction of police officers

The Ghana Police Service recently interdicted three of its men for failings during the limited voter registration exercise.

The affected police officers were based at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

The interdicted officers were identified as Inspectors Michael Addo, Eric Boakye and Michael Gyan.

Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region as the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress supporters clashed. This clash left three persons injured.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react tp interdiction of police officer

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the police statement on the interdiction of the five officers.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Owura Kwadwo Danquah said:

"Please is the presidential jet guy part? I am asking for someone."

@Awuvire A. Amawe-aki also said:

"The Xmas will taste like Tabea bitters, na them go shaby the meaning of endurance."

@Francis Yao Selormey commented:

"I hope the officer who was doing content with Killer Ntua and the officer that went on the Tarmac to video the aircraft the President uses once is a while are part of the list.. We should have some discipline in our security services.."

A Ghanaian man shares his concern as he spots a police officer violating road safety laws and regulations.

Police officer filmed violating road safety law

Meawhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man filmed a female police officer violating two road safety laws on the streets of Ghana.

The citizen expressed disappointment, questioning how civilians could follow the law when law enforcers do not.

Ghanaians reacted online, condemning the officer’s actions and highlighting the hypocrisy in enforcing the law.

