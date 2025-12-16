A Ghanaian woman shared how she narrowly escaped a phone-snatching attempt while riding an Uber in Dzorwulu

She disclosed that this was her third encounter with phone theft, having previously lost phones through a car window

Her video warning sparked concern online, as users criticised poor safety and rising crime along the Dzorwulu road

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian woman has issued a stark safety warning to the public after narrowly escaping a phone-snatching attempt while riding in an Uber in Dzorwulu, a suburb of Accra.

A Ghanaian lady shares how she almost fell victim of phone snatchers at Dzorwulu, Accra. Photo credit: Auntie Dedei. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the lady detailed the new and aggressive tactics being used by thieves during the festive season in December.

The unnamed lady recounted how her ride came to a terrifying halt when the Uber stopped at a roundabout. While she was scrolling through her phone, an individual opened the car door from the outside in a bold attempt to grab her mobile device.

Lady speaks of phone theft along Dzorwulu

She explained that her immediate reaction to move away from the door was what saved her phone.

She ended up disclosing that she had experienced phone theft twice, making this the third time she had experienced it. She shared that she had her phone snatched through a car window two years prior and again in a salon last year, 2024.

In her words:

"They've snatched my phone through the window before, like that was like last two years. Last year too, they snatched my phone in a salon. So this year, I was like, I don't want them to take my phone."

According to her, the past experience has led her to be vigilant, but she was surprised that simply rolling up her windows was no longer the safest bet to prevent theft.

The Uber driver, apparently shaken by the incident, quickly drove away.

The event made the woman warn others about the escalating dangers on the Dzorwulu road, especially during the December holidays.

"To the extent of them opening the door, they can even stab you or harm you just to take the thing from you," she warned.

The X post with the lady's warning is below:

Reactions to lady's phone theft experience

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@OpulentLu said:

"Why is she so slow? A lot of people don’t have situational awareness, and I could understand because of where or how they grew up. But always be aware of your surroundings. Always!"

@brevity2020 stated:

"Dzorwulu is becoming notorious for phone-snatching games. The police around the traffic light and the N1 stretch don’t care and are unprofessional."

@6kay_ wrote:

"Trotro middle seat saves you from all this danger."

@hafisaguda commented:

"They operate from achimota through dzorwulu to pigfarm junction. I have witnessed it many times."

A young Ghanaian man allegedly receives a fake mobile phone he paid GH¢1,200 for at Kejetia Market. Photo credit: Freepix, edhub (X).

Source: UGC

Man discovers ceramic tile inside phone package

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man discovered that his phone had been allegedly swapped for a cleverly wrapped piece of floor tile upon purchase.

According to the report, the trickery happened at the bustling Kejetia Market in Kumasi, one of West Africa's largest open-air markets.

The man was said to have purchased the mobile device for GH¢1,200, unaware that the phone had been switched to a piece of floor tile.

Source: YEN.com.gh