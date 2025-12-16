Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man, disclosed that his wooden ark could accommodate a certain number of people worldwide

He claimed God gave him a divine mission to build the ark ahead of his global flood prophecy projected on December 25, 2025

The disclosure sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the ark’s practicality and Ebo Noah’s prophecy

Ebo Noah, the Ghanaian man who has captured both national and international attention for building a large wooden ark, has disclosed the number of people that his vessel could contain.

Ebo Noah discloses the number of people that can fit in his ark ahead of the date when the destructive flood he has prophesied will occur.

During a recent interview, the Ghanaian seer stated that he had prepared the arks and made them ready for the apocalyptic flood he has projected for December 25, 2025, which is just a few days away.

Speaking with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, Ebo Noah, who appeared in his usual simple sackcloth garment, shared more details of what he described as a divine instruction from God.

Ebo Noah talks about ark capacity

When asked about the ark's capacity, he confidently stated that his vessel is designed to save 600 million people worldwide.

It is important to note that it's unclear why he was referring to just one ark while he is on record stating that he has constructed a couple.

He said:

"I'm saying the ark will take 600 million people. As for those who are being cheated by people, those who will die... when they die, they will not do well."

According to Ebo Noah, the mission was given to him directly by God as a means to save humanity from a forthcoming flood intended to punish the wicked.

"That is what God has told me," he insisted.

He also explained that the ark is for everyone, regardless of their location in Ghana.

The interview also touched on the practical aspects of the ambitious project. Ebo Noah called for public support to complete the construction, framing it as a community effort.

Dismissing questions about his employment, he asserted that building the ark is his full-time work, drawing a parallel between his mission and that of the biblical Noah.

"I am not wishing for the rains not to fall," he explained. "But what I see is that I am doing my work."

Watch the video of the interview shared on TikTok below:

Reactions to Ebo Noah's flood vision

The ark project, which has been documented on social media, continues to generate a mix of fascination, skepticism, and debate across the country. Some of the comments are below.

Iamboysfun stated:

"Very soon, he will understand why 26th of December is called BOXING DAY."

99_ Pretty said:

"600 million has lost its credibility. 😂"

Yhaar pretty wrote:

"But to be honest, December is a dry season but this year's own is rainy. 😔Who else has noticed that? 🤔"

Kaakyire Adwoa commented:

"Ebo Noah, you go make busy oo, if nothing happens. Hmm."

Su Ley said:

"There is no difference between Kweku Manu and Ebo Noah."

Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man building arks, cautions people against quitting their jobs ahead of the prophesied December 2025 floods.

Ebo Noah cautions prospects entering ark

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ebo Noah got tongues wagging after a video of him offering clarity about his ark-building project went viral.

He said he had not asked anyone to leave their jobs or sell their properties over his vision for December 25, 2025.

Ghanaians who commented on the video have shared varied opinions on the latest remarks made by Ebo Noah.

