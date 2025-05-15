The Accra Metropolitan Assembly will begin a decongestion exercise in the metropolis from Tuesday, May 20

A major decongestion exercise will begin across Accra from May 20, with focus on the Central Business District and other congested areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area, and Kaneshie.

The Chief Executive for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, aims to remove street traders and unauthorised structures from pavements.

At a press conference on May 15, Allotey said the operation would be led by the Metropolitan Security Council.

“Our streets are not marketplaces. Pavements are for walking, roads are for driving,” he said, insisting that the current situation poses risks to public safety and city functionality.

The exercise will begin in Okaishie, move through the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area, and end in Kaneshie.

The assembly said it has consulted with market leaders, security agencies, and transport unions.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey, Alfred Ato Allotey-Gaisie, who joined the Mayor at the briefing, said the two assemblies were united in their resolve to clear the streets.

Allotey also announced plans to introduce a 24-hour city operation model, including sanitation and security task forces to support businesses operating at night.

