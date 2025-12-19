A video showing large groups of Nigerien nationals entering Ghana illegally has raised a series of questions from a Ghanaian citizen

The footage, filmed from a moving vehicle, showed the immigrants walking along the highway, bypassing customs checks

Reactions on social media were mixed, with some defending the immigrants while others raised concerns about security risks

A video that appeared to be a large-scale movement of Nigerien nationals entering Ghana illegally has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

A concerned Ghanaian questions the influx of Niger nationals at Dabala Junction, Volta Region. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: UGC

A concerned Ghanaian citizen has shared a video showing what appeared to be a group of Nigerien nationals entering the country through the Dabala Junction Checkpoint in the Volta Region.

The footage has sparked a public debate about border security and immigration procedures in the region and across Ghana.

The trending video was filmed from the inside of a moving vehicle. It showed numerous groups of men, women, and children walking along the highway.

Man reacts to Niger immigrants in Ghana

A Ghanaian man, explaining the scene, allegedly identified them as Nigeriens (people from Niger). He repeatedly questioned their purposes for entering Ghana in such large numbers.

"They are from Niger, but they are all entering Ghana. What is happening? So all these people, what are they coming to do in Ghana here? These guys, see them o," he said.

The man alleged that the groups are using a method to bypass proper immigration checks. According to his account, the passengers are not being processed individually.

He suggested that vehicles carrying the immigrants stop before the customs checkpoint, allowing the passengers to get out and walk across the border on foot. Meanwhile, the drivers proceed through the checkpoint with the empty vehicles.

In his words:

"The customs, they will stop at the customs... all of them will get down from their car. Then the customs will only deal with the cars."

At the time of filing this report, authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the video and the procedures at the Dabala checkpoint.

The video shared on X is below:

Reactions to alleged Niger illegal immigrants

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@kaysomuah said:

"I hate anti-immigrants so much. I’m sure whoever is speaking would sell his soul to go and live outside. What’s wrong if people troop in and are coming to work, contribute to building the nation, and then make ends meet for their families back home?"

@amay_rafik questioned:

"Didn’t you people say you want a borderless Africa?"

@Vampsz26 wrote:

"Known terrorists and kidnappers are entering our country illegally every day. But it’s always the Ghanaian citizens our leaders are ready to arrest and extradite."

@Henry_dls commented:

"You see how we all dey complain about African immigrants in the country, let’s keep the same energy when Trump starts deporting Ghanaian immigrants in the US."

A Gambian national working in Ghana says he loves the country and discloses plans to relocate his family. Photo credit: Gosher. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Gambian immigrant praises Ghana as a nation

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Gambian immigrant praised Ghana’s peace and hospitality after relocating for work and living here for three months.

The Gambian man also said Ghana was the best among the six countries he had visited, and shared plans to bring his family over.

Source: YEN.com.gh