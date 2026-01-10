A Ghanaian woman abroad sent her eight-year-old child to Ghana to be given 'proper' training since she was becoming disrespectful

The child returned to her mum after three years, but the woman complained that her child had become more disrespectful than before and wondered if it was the same with other parents abroad

Social media users who watched the woman share her frustration thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on her issues

A Ghanaian woman living abroad has expressed concerns about her child's character after she sent the child to Ghana for some years for better training, but returned even worse than she left.

The lady started by asking other Ghanaian parents abroad who took their children to Ghana, whether they were struggling or doing okay.

In a video on X, the lady recounted that her daughter was a bit disrespectful, hence her decision to take her to Ghana so she would receive a better training. She took the girl to Ghana when she was eight years old and went back for her three years later.

"I took my child to Ghana in 2022, and then she was eight years old. When she was returning, she was 11 years old."

The woman said that when her daughter returned abroad, she noticed her child had become rude and disrespectful.

"When my child returned, I noticed she had become uncivilised. She does not speak well, and her manners have all become bad. So, I'm just wondering if it's where she went to or if it is same everywhere."

"I am training her from scratch. I need help because it doesn't seem to be going well."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian mum's frustration

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Many condemned the lady for allowing others train her child when she should have done it herself. Read them below:

@kinskidkayson said:

"I don’t know if I’m going to be understood. Children in Africa are brought up to be cowards. To swallow the truth even if the older person is wrong and we call it respect. We are not brought up to be confidential in any way, and we call it manners."

@roneyblue wrote:

"I have nephews and nieces in Ghana who are far more well-mannered and civilised than 95% of the kids I see in the UK and US. They are between 3 and 8 years old; multilingual in English, French, and Twi, and enjoy a better quality of life than they would have had abroad. Sometimes you just have to accept that you didn’t place your child under the right guidance, in the right school, or in the right environment. Hold that L and stop dragging all Ghanaians into your personal failure."

@director_fbgyan said:

"You and your child's caretaker failed. You think, Ghana, that we even abuse the word 'please' failed you and your child or what?"

@dermyMarlkson wrote:

"Is she saying her parents or whoever she sent her kids to, are uncivilised? You and your child's caretaker failed. You think, Ghana, that we even abuse the word 'please' failed you and your child or what?"

@Asantechinese said:

"Did the whole of Ghana train her kid, or was her family the one doing the training? If she has any complaints, she should direct them to those she sent her kid to."

@ShwanzyD wrote:

"You knew how she behaved when she was a baby till 8. You should've been the one nurturing her still, but then you brought her back to Ghana to be around people who will be very much afraid to shut her down when she's going wrong. You failed as a parent, and that is it."

@Repeat_it_again said:

"The people who trained him or her trained your child like a rich person's child, so he/she was over-pampered, that is why."

