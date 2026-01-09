A young lady is trending after posting a video as part of her effort to reconnect with her father

She disclosed that she longed to have her father in her life, regardless of what transpired in the past

Ghanaians on TikTok reacted to the video, sharing varied opinions, with many commenting on her bold move

A young Ghanaian lady has taken a brave step in her quest to meet her real father.

In the heartfelt video, the lady, identified on TikTok as @wifeoff210, announced that she was looking for her father.

A Ghanaian lady cries out to Ghanaians in search of her father. Photo credit: @wifeoff210/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She admitted that her father had been absent in her life and had played no role in raising her, but she does not hold that against him and wants to reunite with him as a father and daughter.

The lady then accused her grandmother, who appears in the video, of being the person behind her parents’ separation.

Her grandmother, in response to these claims, vowed to have the father arrested should he show up.

The lady also shared a photo of her dad, appealing to anyone who might know him, that she wants him in her life.

Lady takes her search to reconnect with her father to social media. Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the emotional video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to her efforts to reunite with her dad

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions. Many encouraged her to continue her quest to reunite with her father, while others advised her to listen to her grandmother and reconsider.

QueenAma commented:

"This is the main reason why it’s best to allow your kids to experience their dad. Even if you give all your blood to take care of them, they would still go and look for their dad. It’s best to let them experience their dad no matter how bad he is, so they will learn sense."

Twumasi Atta Senior opined:

"There was a bigger problem as to why he didn't perform his duties as a father. If you get the chance to see him, ask him the root of the problem. He might not be the problem."

Sunshine indicated:

"M3 kyi wo atumu, but still my dad never left me. He even slept in cells on top of pregnancy mistakes, but this man never left."

Miss Abena added:

"That’s why I have left the child for their father before they come and tell me these things."

GRAMPA LANDS opined:

"Females always have this special love for their dad. I don’t know why. Even if he didn’t take care of her, my dad’s senior brother did the same, but his three daughters forgave him and accepted him back as their father. My aunt’s son did the same to his male kids, and they didn’t forgive him until he died. So men, invest in your daughters no matter what, because they have a bigger love for you than your own gender. Same goes for male kids—the love they have for their mom is amazing."

81-year-old Hannah returns to the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that 81-year-old Hannah Dankwa, faced with travel issues, finally returned to the UK after being stranded in Ghana for months

Despite her return, Hannah still lacked a permanent British passport and faced significant financial burdens.

Source: YEN.com.gh