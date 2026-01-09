Media personality Tima Kumkum has sparked marriage rumours with an emotional social media post

The Adom TV/Hitz FM presenter shared a video on vacation, while talking about relationships and incorrigible partners

Fans expressed concern, interpreting Tima's posts as signs of marital issues despite her marriage being only two years old

Celebrated media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, also known as Tima Kumkum, has sparked rumours about her marriage on social media.

The Adom TV/Hitz FM presenter recently went on to have fun and shared a video showing images from her trip. The photos showed her riding a horse among other activities.

While her fun trip was something positive, her caption did not seem to match the energy in her video, choosing to lament about failed relationships.

Tima Kumkum shares a subtle message about marriage, leaving fans worried.

She noted that one would not need to beg their partner to change if they are wanted, adding that a partner who constantly wants you to adjust your life without adjusting theirs is making it clear that he/she does not want you.

"Sometimes the signs are not hidden; they are loud. A person who truly wants to change will make the effort because they want you, not because you begged. When someone expects you to constantly adjust to a lifestyle that drains you, dismisses your values, or feels inhumane to your spirit, that is clarity, not confusion."

She thus urged her followers to pay attention to behaviours and not promises, and leave when the red flags become glaring.

"Pay attention to patterns, not promises. You will always know when you are not wanted; energy never lies. And when the red flags stop whispering and start shaking hard, choose yourself. Leaving is not weakness; it is wisdom. Protect your peace. Always."

Watch Tima Kumkum's Tiktok video below:

Tima Kumkum's wedding in 2023

While Tima Kumkum was not explicit about whose experience she was sharing or who the message was for, it comes at a time when her marriage has come under scrutiny.

A few months ago, she had to clear the air on speculations about her two-year marriage with Dominic Duodu hitting the rocks. The rumours started after social media users noted that she was not wearing her.

She took to her social media pages to share a video of her wrinkled finger, which she explained was as a result of her skin reacting to wedding ring.

Tima Kumkum is married to Dominic Duodu.

Tima and Dominic Duodu, married in 2023, having their traditional wedding on July 13 at her hometown of Oda in the Easter Region and their church wedding on July 15 in Accra.

Watch a YouTube video of Tima Kumkum's wedding below:

The 2023 wedding was the Adom TV presenter's second marriage, having married and had two chidren before. Following their wedding, Tima and Dominic Duodu welcomed a baby boy in November 2024, wh was delivered in the US.

Tima Kumkum's post spark divorce rumours

The post by Tima Kumkum has resurrected conversation about her marriage, with many suggesting that her union with Duodu had collapsed. Many wished her well. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

joisy_mourinho said:

"Sorry for be divorce 😢."

Mz koranteng said:

"If you are divorced be strong. There is no shame in it. Don’t let it weigh you down. When you got married you didn’t rob it in anyone’s face. You didn’t say anything. No one can judge you. It’s normal. If you feel like marrying marry again. This is life."

Levels farms said:

"Don't worry kroa wai.somethings are not meant for everyone and you deserve to be happy too.🥰God bless you and guide you."

ASHANTI GIRL🟨⬛️🟩 said:

"Woman to Woman, always choose yourself regardless cause your life matters more 🔥🔥🔥✌️✌️✌️."

Tima Kumkum wins Forty Under 40 award

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that renowned Tima Kumkum was honoured at the recently held the Forty Under 40 Journalism Award.

The celebrated TV host turned heads at the star-studded awards ceremony, dazzling in a beautiful gold gown and flawless makeup, with fans celebrating her latest achievement.

