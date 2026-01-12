A Ghanaian woman courted attention after being tricked with fake US dollars while selling her fish at her local market stall

She claimed the culprits were two Ghanaian men and a white man, who bought all her fish, totalling GH¢1,600 in value

The woman only realised the cash was fake when she went to Tema Community One to exchange the dollars for cedis

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian fishmonger has captured public attention after sharing her unfortunate encounter with buyers who used fake US dollar notes to purchase her goods.

Ghanaian woman laments over three people purchasing her fish with fake US dollars worth GH¢1,600. Image credit: Muntaka Chasant/Shutterstock, EDHUB/X

Source: UGC

The woman, visibly aggrieved but resilient, said she was selling her fish at her market stall when three individuals approached her with interest in buying her entire stock, worth GH¢1,600.

According to her account, the group included two Ghanaian men and a white man. They offered to pay in US dollars, which she accepted in good faith, trusting their sincerity.

“I thought everything was normal. I was happy to sell my fish and continue with my day,” she explained.

Three men deceive woman with fake dollars

It was only when she travelled to Tema Community One to exchange the dollars into cedis that she learned the notes were counterfeit.

The shocking discovery left her frustrated, but she spoke with calm determination, warning that she would seek justice, even invoking spiritual protection against those who tried to take advantage of her honesty.

Despite the setback, the woman’s story resonated with many across social media, highlighting the importance of vigilance while doing business and the human capacity for resilience. Comments poured in praising her bravery, empathy, and faith, with many sharing similar experiences and offering advice on handling such deceit.

Her experience has sparked nationwide discussion, reminding Ghanaians of the need to support local vendors while exercising caution.

Watch the X video below.

Fake dollars saga sparks reactions online

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section following the fishmonger’s grievance after three people purchased her goods with fake US dollars.

@IyahMarn wrote:

"For all you may know, the dollars were swapped into fake notes at the place where she went to change them. It happens especially with these street abochis, if they realise you are a new naive face, that’s the test they take you through…. Just my take."

@KSnetne shared:

"Ignorance and greed don’t mix. Wow … imagine buying all the fish just to end up cursed over fake dollars! Ghana really keeps life spicy. Next time, check the notes before you empty the table."

@ISLIONHEARTZ wrote:

"All of you are blaming her; meanwhile, most of you can’t figure out a fake dollar bill."

@MaameEsiGold shared:

"I pity her ignorance.. But you know $$$ is not a legal tender, so its her mistake. Though they were dishonest. She shouldn't have accepted; she should try another place just to be certain."

@kofi_1982 added:

"Do we used dollar in Ghana. Greediness has caused your downfall."

Fitch Solutions predicts that the Ghana cedi will weaken by 8% against the US dollar in 2026.

Source: Getty Images

Cedi to weaken by 8% against USD

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana cedi is expected to weaken against the US dollar in 2026, according to UK-based firm Fitch Solutions.

The firm said global gold prices and reserves are expected to limit pressure on Ghana's exchange rate.

It also noted that elevated global gold prices and healthy international reserves would help restrain any undue pressure on the exchange rate.

Source: YEN.com.gh