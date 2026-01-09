A Ghanaian woman drew online attention after claiming that her husband abandoned her and their four children, leaving her heartbroken

She accused him of leaving abruptly, saddling her with a GH¢200,000 debt from a loan she had taken for his so-called project

The man allegedly took off with a new girlfriend, refusing to repay the loan, while the wife faced threats of arrest to repay the money

What began as a love story rooted in shared struggle gradually turned into a tale that has since captured widespread online attention.

In a TikTok video, shared by @auntie_naa_addicts, a Ghanaian woman recounted how she invested years of her life, energy, and finances into a marriage that eventually crumbled.

With a calm but heavy voice, she walked viewers through a journey marked by sacrifice, trust, and eventual heartbreak.

At the beginning, the couple lived in Burkina Faso, each managing separate businesses. Along the way, her husband allegedly persuaded her to abandon her clothing venture and support him in a rodent feeds manufacturing business.

Trusting his vision, she agreed. That decision later led them back to Ghana, where hopes of stability quickly faded as jobs failed to materialise.

Woman claims taking GH¢200K loan for husband

Just when uncertainty loomed large, her mother allegedly stepped in, offering financial support and other forms of assistance. Soon after, the family relocated to Akwatia, where the man ventured into small-scale mining.

For the woman, a new opportunity supposedly opened, allowing her to set up a shop. However, she stocked it with borrowed goods to sell, and kept modest profits.

Then came the turning point. According to her account, her husband allegedly began collecting her daily sales proceeds. What started as occasional requests grew into a routine, eventually extending to money meant to be returned to suppliers. As debts piled up, she found herself owing several people large sums.

Meanwhile, she claimed her husband’s fortunes soared. He reportedly acquired three houses across different communities and even purchased an excavator. At one point, he suggested selling one of the houses. She agreed and signed the documents, yet the proceeds allegedly never reached her. From that moment, she said, he stopped coming home.

Whispers later reached her ears that he had married another woman, though he never confronted her with the truth. Months later, he allegedly resurfaced with another request: a GH¢200,000 loan. Believing she was acting for the sake of her children, she agreed and took the loan in her name.

Since then, she said, repayment ostensibly never happened. Pressure mounted, arrests followed, and desperation set in. She sadly added, not knowing the locations of the other two buildings they own together. With nowhere else to turn, she sought help from Oyerepa TV’s Auntie Naa, known for handling such family disputes.

The couple share four children, now caught in the middle of a story that continues to stir conversations both online and beyond.

