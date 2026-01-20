A Nima-based Goil filling station made history after serving free breakfast to drivers while slashing petrol prices to GH¢9.99, a rare and refreshing move that thrilled many

News of the price cut and free breakfast spread within minutes, drawing heavy traffic as drivers flooded the station, causing long queues and turning the area into a buzzing hotspot

Competition intensified after Star Oil matched Goil’s GH¢9.99 petrol price, sparking public excitement as Ghanaians closely followed the growing fuel price battle between the two giants

A simple morning visit to a filling station in Nima turned into a heart-warming and unforgettable experience for many Ghanaian drivers.

A Nima Goil filling station draws more customers as it serves free breakfast while slashing petrol prices. Image credit: Star Oil Ghana, Goil PLC, SikaOfficial/X

What began as a routine fuel stop quickly became a moment of joy, conversation, and surprise as Goil’s Nima station rolled out a customer-first initiative that had people smiling before sunrise.

In a video shared on Instagram by popular content creator @sikaofficial on January 20, a driver captured a scene that looked more like a festival than a fuel station.

Long queues of vehicles stretched far beyond the forecourt, with drivers patiently waiting their turn.

Curious about the unusual crowd, the driver soon discovered the reason: petrol was selling at GH¢9.99 per litre, one of the lowest prices currently available.

The affordable price alone was enough to draw attention, but Goil had another thoughtful touch waiting for customers.

Goil warms hearts with free breakfast

As engines idled and conversations flowed, drivers were treated to free hot tea, a gesture that instantly lifted spirits. Many drivers, especially commercial vehicle operators who start their day early, welcomed the warm drink as a refreshing boost before hitting the road.

“Cars are not even moving. They are serving them with tea as well,” the videographer excitedly narrated, clearly impressed by the calm and cheerful atmosphere.

Laughter, greetings, and appreciation filled the air as drivers enjoyed both savings at the pump and kindness from the station attendants.

The gesture quickly earned Goil praise online, with many Ghanaians commending the company for putting customers first during challenging economic times.

Beyond the free breakfast, the reduced petrol price sparked wider conversations about competition in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. Many drivers expressed hope that such pricing would ease daily transportation costs and encourage other companies to follow suit.

For commuters and commercial drivers alike, every pesewa saved at the pump makes a difference, and Goil’s move was seen as both timely and thoughtful.

Star Oil responds to petrol price competition

Not to be left out of the conversation, Star Oil Ghana, another major local oil marketing company, also entered the spotlight after adjusting its petrol price to GH¢9.99 per litre.

The move immediately placed Star Oil in direct competition with Goil, intensifying excitement among motorists who now had more affordable options.

According to reports by Woezor TV, Star Oil Ghana’s CEO, Philip Tieku, explained that while the company was capable of reducing prices further, it remained bound by Ghana’s fuel price floor policy. According to him, without such limitations, Star Oil could attract even more customers nationwide.

As drivers continue to enjoy the benefits of competitive pricing, many are watching closely to see how Goil and Star Oil will continue to innovate not just on price, but on care, creativity, and customer experience.

Petrol prices are dropping below GH¢10 per litre at some fuel stations amid price wars amongst oil marketers. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fuel prices see further reduction

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some Oil Marketing Companies began reducing fuel prices at the pumps on January 16, 2026.

The development follows industry projections that petroleum product prices were expected to fall by more than three per cent per litre in the current pricing window.

The second-largest player in the downstream oil sector, GOIL, announced on X a reduction in petrol prices from GH¢10.99 to GH¢9.99 per litre.

