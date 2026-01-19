A video of a Ghanaian trotro driver speaking about the decision to increase transport fares has got people talking

He stated that fuel consumption was a main factor that influenced the decision to raise transport fares

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have generated a lot of reactions

A Ghanaian driver has spoken about the long queues and traffic congestion, which are negatively impacting commuters.

Speaking in an interview, the driver stated that the main reason he and his colleagues chose to increase transport fares was due to the challenges facing drivers.

A Ghanaian driver explains why transport fares have been increased



He lamented that because of traffic congestion, drivers now opt for short trips to make up for the money being spent on fuel.

“During nighttime, there are long queues. For instance, drivers who normally move passengers from Circle to Odorkor for GH₵10 would prefer to move from Circle to Kaneshie for GH₵3. At Kaneshie, I will then load to Odorkor for GH₵3.50. But if I loaded directly from Circle to Odorkor, the fare would have been GH₵5. We do this because we don’t want to lose all our earnings.”

He also admonished the market traders to be reasonable in the prices of goods they sell, adding that drivers are also emulating their actions.

“When you go to the market, traders buy items for GH₵5 and sell to us for GH₵10 . So when drivers increase fares, commuters should understand it’s not done arbitrarily and should not complain.”

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, January 16, met the Minister for Transport, relevant stakeholders, and transport unions to find solutions to the severe transportation challenges.





She opened up on plans to supply new buses to Metro Mass Transit, Ayalolo, and the private sector, adding that there was a need for fair transport fares.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, on his part, has been providing free buses to transport people within his constituency.

The Gbawe MP, Jerry Ahmed, on Friday, January 16, also paid the transport fares of residents in his constituency.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 900 likes and ten comments. Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to transport fare increase

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their concerns about the drivers’ actions:

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Hmm, this is sad. I hope that things will change so the drivers can know that these actions are negatively affecting us and must stop.”

DSTV INSTALLATION added:

“I think he is making sense here.”

wolves wrote:

“Truthful.”

Trotro driver accuses AMA officer of extortion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a commercial trotro driver went viral after accusing an Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officer of extortion.

In a video, the driver alleged that she was forced to pay GH₵400, despite not committing any offence. The incident has generated widespread discussion, with many calling for accountability.

