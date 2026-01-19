Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah publicly apologised to the Ghana Armed Forces during his Sunday service, admitting that actions taken during his thirty-first night service went too far

The apology follows a viral video showing uniformed congregants parading and saluting at the altar, a moment that sparked widespread criticism on social media

The preacher blamed the incident on overwhelming excitement and joy, stating that he will formally plead with the government for forgiveness

The Founder and leader of The Believers Worship Centre, popularly known as Philadelphia City, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, has publicly apologised to the Ghana Armed Forces and the government following a controversial incident that sparked intense public debate.

Speaking during his Sunday worship service, the preacher addressed the issue directly, admitting that certain actions taken during the church’s 31st night service went too far.

Kyei-Duah apologises to GAF over salute saga

With a calm and reflective tone, he pleaded for forgiveness and took responsibility for what he described as a moment of uncontrolled excitement.

“Ghana Armed Forces, have mercy on me, please forgive me. No matter how you hate the duiker, you still have to appreciate its speed.”

He said, using the proverb to stress respect even in disagreement.

According to him, the joy and excitement that filled the church that night clouded judgment and led to actions that should not have happened.

He explained that the atmosphere of celebration pushed people beyond their limits, resulting in decisions that were inappropriate and regrettable.

Even if you are not part of the armed forces, there are things you should not do, but we did them,” he admitted.

The apology follows a viral video from the 31st night service at Philadelphia City, where some congregants, believed to be members of the security services, appeared in uniforms belonging to the police, fire service, prisons, and the military.

He ended with:

"Thank you very much. I believe you have forgiven me. It went overboard. Our joy knew no path, and it led us to do things we should not have done."

In the footage, they were seen parading at the altar and saluting the prophet, a moment that quickly drew criticism online.

Why military-like salute at Kyei-Duah's was wrong

Social media users raised concerns about the legality and symbolism of the act, especially the salute.

One user commented that members of the military are only allowed to salute the Ghana flag and not any other banner or symbol.

“He allowed the military to salute an unknown flag, and that is not permitted. That is why he is apologising,” the comment read.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah ended his message by stating that he intends to formally plead with the government for forgiveness, insisting that there was no intention to disrespect the Ghana Armed Forces or the nation.

Adom Kyei-Duah apologises for traffic chaos

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah apologised for the traffic chaos caused by the New Year's Eve service organised by his church on the Kumasi road.

The massive turnout led to road users being stranded along the Accra-Kumasi highway for nearly two days, and many called for his arrest.

Social media users who watched the apology video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter.

