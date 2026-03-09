Immigration Recruitment: Government Justifies Reasons for Disqualifying Some Applicants, Details
Online discussions have surged after the reasons for disqualifying certain applicants from the recent security service recruitment came to light.
Content creator Godwin Facult highlighted the issue in a TikTok video, drawing attention to the disqualifications.
The video showcased two screenshots from the C-SERP portal, sharing the aptitude test results of applicants who were disqualified, sparking widespread debate.
‘Disqualified’ test result sparks reactions
The screenshots provided clear explanations for the disqualifications. One applicant was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum pass mark of 65% required on the aptitude test.
The second applicant’s disqualification was linked to multiple proctoring violations that exceeded the permissible limit.
These details have triggered widespread engagement online, with many applicants flocking to the comment sections to share their perspectives. Discussions ranged from analysis of the test requirements to personal experiences navigating the recruitment process, highlighting the strong interest and stakes involved in the ongoing selection.
The incident underscores the importance of adherence to examination standards and the impact of online platforms in shaping public discourse around recruitment processes.
Watch the TikTok video below.
