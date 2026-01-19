The youth of Nima have called on Hajia Amina Adam, the wife of the late MP Mahama Naser Toure, to contest the Ayawaso East by-election

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the by-election for March 3, 2026, following the MP’s death

Hajia Amina is among several rumoured NDC aspirants vying to represent the constituency

The youth of Nima have called on Hajia Amina Adam, the wife of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Naser Toure, to contest the impending by-election.

This comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana announced Tuesday, March 3, 2026, as the date for the by-election following the MP’s death.

In a video circulating on social media, a group of young men and women from Nima, a suburb of the Ayawaso East Constituency, stormed the residence of the late Mahama Naser Toure to inform his wife that they want her to be their next MP.

According to the Nima youth, Hajia Amina, who is an oil and gas expert, is the right candidate to represent them in Ayawaso East.

What necessitated the Ayawaso East by-election?

The Ayawaso East by-election was necessitated by the death of Mahama Naser Toure, popularly known as Mac Naza.

The late MP passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, after a period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

He was laid to rest at the Madina Cemetery on Monday, January 5, 2026, after his Janazah prayers were held at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra.

According to the electoral laws of Ghana, when a sitting Member of Parliament dies, a fresh election must be conducted by the Electoral Commission to elect a new representative for the people.

The Ayawaso East Constituency is regarded as a stronghold of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), with the late Mahama Naser Toure winning the seat four consecutive times from 2012 to 2024.

Rumoured NDC aspirants for Ayawaso East by-election

Aside from Hajia Amina Adam, several other individuals within the Ayawaso East Constituency are rumoured to be preparing to contest the NDC primary to elect a candidate for the by-election.

Below are the names of individuals reportedly preparing to contest the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary:

Hajia Amina Adam – Oil and gas expert and wife of Mahama Naser Toure

Alhaji Baba Jamal Ahmed - Ghana's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dr Yakubu Azindow - Educationist

Yahya Alhassan - Social activist

Mahmuda Sulley - Businessman

Abdul Salam Mohammed Darrul - Nursing officer and youth activist

Sanda Mohammed Umar - Member of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly

Abdul Razzag Mohammed - Youth activist

Both Baba Jamal, former MP for Akwatia and former Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, and Dr Azindow contested the late Mac Naza for the Ayawaso East NDC parliamentary ticket in 2022 but were unsuccessful.

NPP vows to contest Ayawaso East by-election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had confirmed it will contest the upcoming Ayawaso East by-election despite calls to step down.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party has begun processes to select a strong candidate for the vacant seat.

The by-election follows the death of NDC MP Mahama Naser Toure on January 4, 2026, after a period of illness.

