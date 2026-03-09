A young Ghanaian who joined the Russian Army has sparked an emotional reaction after opening up about his ordeal

In an interview, the young man shared his current situation and expressed regret over his decision

Social media users who visited the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the ordeal of the young man

A Ghanaian man, Michael, who opted to serve in the Russian Army in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been hospitalised.

This comes after he suffered a broken leg during a drone attack on his station.

Providing an update on his current condition, the 26-year-old, speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on March 7, said he suffered an injury to his spinal cord.

At the moment, Michael was receiving treatment and was set to be sent back to the frontlines as soon as doctors declared him fit.

The 26-year-old also expressed regret about joining the Russian Army in the invasion of Ukraine and warned others against making the same decision.

Ghanaian casualties in the Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, a Swiss-based investigative group, INPACT, reported that 55 Ghanaians have died since the war began. The group said Ghana has the second-highest foreign casualty figure after Cameroon, which has recorded 94 deaths.

The report stated that efforts have been ramped up to address the shortage of personnel in the Russian armed forces by targeting desperate and vulnerable Africans. The list, shared on X, showed the names, dates of birth, and ages of the Ghanaians reportedly killed in action.

So far, it includes 1,417 nationals from African countries, along with their full names, dates of birth, military registration numbers, the dates they signed military contracts in Russia, and their citizenship.

INPACT disclosed that these recruitment tactics target young people aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

Reactions to Ghanaian man serving in Russia

People who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the young man’s current condition.

@kobby1365 opined:

"With just 21 days of training, how can you fight a soldier who has been training for more than 15 years?"

@BatsaDaniel added:

"Hmmm, I got a Russian visa last year, but I didn’t go. I checked all the information, and I knew moving to Russia would not help me."

@jemimaasante8927 stated:

"I don’t get these people. Do they think war is a playground or what? I don’t pity them because they talk down on Ghana. DJ is warning them, but they don’t listen. Stay there and go to war."

Ablakwa meets Ukrainian President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa held discussions with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the release of two Ghanaians being held as prisoners of war.

The meeting took place on February 25, 2026, in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Ablakwa expressed optimism about a successful outcome from the negotiations.

