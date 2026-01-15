Metro Mass Transit Limited has reduced intercity services to bolster intracity transport in Accra amid a transportation crisis

The initiative aims to ease commuter pressure during peak hours amid increasing reports of stranded commutes

Trotro drivers express concerns over the potential impact on their business because of the increased public bus services

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Metro Mass Transit Limited reduced some of its intercity services to free up buses for intracity operations in Accra, as part of efforts to ease the recent transport challenges in the capital.

The intervention is designed to alleviate pressure on commuters in Accra, particularly during the rush hour.

Metro Mass Reduces Intercity Operations To Alleviate Rush Hour Transport Challenges

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the Head of Communications at the company, Mohammed Mubarak Watara, said the decision followed directives from the Minister for Transport.

Watara told Citi News that the sector minister had met with management of Metro Mass and its sister company to ensure that enough buses were sent out to handle rush-hour traffic.

According to him, Metro Mass has increased service on important intracity routes, particularly those with high passenger demand.

“We have reduced the number of buses that go to Kumasi and Cape Coast to make way for buses to serve the intracity commuters.”

“For example, on the route to Adenta, we use the EV buses. All 10 of them have been working from 4:30 a.m., and even after 8:30 p.m., our buses are still running on the routes."

3News reported that some trotro drivers are concerned about the state intervention.

"The plan by gov’t to bring more Metro Mass buses to transport commuters will dwindle our business," one said.

Source: YEN.com.gh