A video of a man in tears after the fire, which broke out behind the VVIP Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, destroyed his abode, has left many sad

He called on the government to support him and others who lost their properties and valuables to the fire

The Ghana National Fire Service shared an update stating that the fire had been extinguished with no fatalities recorded

It was a deeply moving moment for one of the victims who lost his wares and home in the fire outbreak that broke out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on January 20, 2026.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @opemsourght, showed the man distraught, standing in front of his ravaged abode.

A Ghanaian man shed tears as he lost his home to a fire outbreak behind the VVIP Station at Kwame. Photo Credit: @fireservicetv/TikTok

Narrating what happened, the man, who gave his name as Koranteng, said he was home when news reached him that fire had ravaged some shops very close by, hence his decision to quickly find out what was happening.

Luck, however, evaded him when he returned to the place he lived, only to find that his home had been razed by the inferno, with nothing left to salvage.

Tears began to roll down his cheeks as he opened up about the dire consequences that this unfortunate situation had left him.

"All I have left is the shirt I am wearing; my machines and all other things are gone. I am even widowed," he said, wiping tears.

He called on the government to assist him and others who have been affected by the market fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service deals with several fires in urban areas annually. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

GNFS provided an update on Circle fire

The Ghana National Fire Service, in an update on its Facebook page on January 20, stated that it had contained and extinguished the commercial fire.

"The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully contained and extinguished a commercial fire that broke out behind the Royal VVIP Bus Terminal at Nkrumah Circle in Accra on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, following a distress call received at 1007 hours. Five (5) fire appliances were deployed from the Industrial Area, Accra City, Ministries, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House Fire Stations, with the first crew from the Industrial Area Fire Station arriving promptly within five (5) minutes at the scene.

Two (2) water tankers, one from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the other from the Ghana Immigration Service, also supported the operations to ensure a continuous water supply. The fire, which involved an unspecified number of wooden and metallic structures used for commercial and residential purposes, was brought under control at 1211 hours and fully extinguished at 1314 hours," the statement read in part

Netizens comfort victims of Circle commercial fire

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have comforted the man on his loss.

LOVERBIRD stated:

"Aww I’m even crying."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This is very sad and could have been avoided. As a country, we need to do better; some of these things don’t help."

