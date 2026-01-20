A fire outbreak has raged through scores of shops around the VVIP Station near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra

More than 50 shops have been affected by the fire, but no casualties have been reported

Firefighters and personnel from the Ghana Police Service are working together to bring the situation under control

A devastating fire has raged through parts of the VVIP Station around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra today, 20th January 2026.

According to reports, more than 50 shops have been destroyed in the fire, most of which were mobile phone shops. Eyewitnesses say the fire started around 9:00 am and spread quickly through the market.

Eric Gyamfi, the Chairman of mobile phone dealers at Circle, told reporters that pragmatic steps had to be taken to prevent future fire outbreaks.

Providing details on how the fire started, the Chairman of the Mobile Phone Association, Eric Gyamfi, explained that they were not certain about the immediate cause of the fire.

He, however, said the poor arrangement of shops in the market was the main reason the fire spread quickly through the market.

The Chairman of mobile phone dealers, Eric Gyamfi, said millions of cedis had been lost in the fire.

He called for pragmatic steps to be taken to ensure that such terrible situations did not happen again. He said,

"The fire started around 9 am. When we rushed here, we noticed the fire spread from the tail end of the market to this side.

The fire spread quickly through the market because of the poor arrangement of containers, poor electrical connections, and the poor location of the chop bars in the market. We can list many factors, but who is to blame?"

"We are trying hard to find solutions to the problem. We need to find ways to prevent this from happening again."

Details of the exact cause of the fire remain unclear, as eyewitnesses give conflicting narrations. However, the most consistent narrative suggests the fire may have been started by an electrical fault.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), aided by personnel from the Ghana Police Service, were on the scene trying hard to bring the fire under control.

Watch the video here:

Reactions over the fire incident spark conversation

Following reports of the fire across various social media platforms, some people have reacted and shared their thoughts.

Mbaadawu commented:

"Chairman has spoken, but we are our own problem

Sckep opined:

Good submission, Chairman

