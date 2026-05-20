Gov't Announces Special Package for Ghanaian Evacuees from South Africa

Ghana has announced a special support package for citizens evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks

The package included financial assistance, transportation support, psychosocial care, and job and business opportunities

Evacuees are expected to arrive in Accra on Thursday, May 21, 2026, where they will be formally received and assisted by state officials

The Government of Ghana has introduced a special support package for Ghanaian nationals expected to arrive on Thursday, May 21, 2026, following their evacuation from South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, May 20, 2026,, authorities confirmed that all evacuees will receive immediate assistance upon arrival to support their reintegration into life in Ghana.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announces a special package for Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The evacuation is being coordinated through Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Pretoria in collaboration with South African authorities.

"Government of Ghana announces a special package for Ghanaians arriving tomorrow following their evacuation due to South African xenophobic attacks," Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on Facebook.

Support packages outlined

According to the government, the package is made up of five main components designed to ease the return and resettlement of affected citizens.

These include a 'Welcome Home Financial Package', a one-off payment to help returnees settle in after arrival, as well as transportation assistance to ensure they can safely reach their families and home communities across the country.

Additional support comes in the form of a reintegration allowance to assist with early living costs, alongside free psychosocial services to provide counselling and mental health support for those affected by trauma linked to the attacks.

The final component is entry into a special database linking returnees to job opportunities and startup support programmes aimed at strengthening their economic reintegration.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state agencies are expected to receive the evacuees in Accra upon arrival tomorrow and begin the rollout of the support package.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaian returnee from SA begins cement business

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian man who experienced xenophobic attacks in South Africa, had completed the process to launch his own cement business.

Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, promised to assist the xenophobic attack victim in setting up a business upon his return.

Ghanaians on social media who saw Emmanuel Akowuah's development after his return shared their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh