A fire broke out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on January 20, 2026.

Citi News reported that over 50 phone shops were affected by the fire.

A fire breaks out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

The Ghana National Fire Service shared a video of its response to the blaze on Facebook.

The cause of the blaze, the extent of the damage, and whether any injuries have been reported remain unclear at the time of filing this report.

Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service, have been alerted and are on the scene working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution and avoid the immediate area to allow emergency responders to carry out their work and ensure public safety.

Fire razes Accra Tourist Info Centre

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Tourist Information Centre and Rockstones Office were razed by fire in the early hours of the day.

The cause of the fire was not readily known, but the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere-Darko, confirmed the incident at the time.

Social media users who watched videos of the inferno expressed disbelief and asked questions about the fire preparedness of the country.

