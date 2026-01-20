Fire Guts Area Behind VVIP Station at Circle, Over 50 Phone Shops Reportedly Destroyed
A fire broke out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on January 20, 2026.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Citi News reported that over 50 phone shops were affected by the fire.
The Ghana National Fire Service shared a video of its response to the blaze on Facebook.
The cause of the blaze, the extent of the damage, and whether any injuries have been reported remain unclear at the time of filing this report.
Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service, have been alerted and are on the scene working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution and avoid the immediate area to allow emergency responders to carry out their work and ensure public safety.
Fire razes Accra Tourist Info Centre
In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Tourist Information Centre and Rockstones Office were razed by fire in the early hours of the day.
The cause of the fire was not readily known, but the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere-Darko, confirmed the incident at the time.
Social media users who watched videos of the inferno expressed disbelief and asked questions about the fire preparedness of the country.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.