Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Fire Guts Area Behind VVIP Station at Circle, Over 50 Phone Shops Reportedly Destroyed
Ghana

Fire Guts Area Behind VVIP Station at Circle, Over 50 Phone Shops Reportedly Destroyed

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read

A fire broke out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra on January 20, 2026.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Citi News reported that over 50 phone shops were affected by the fire.

Fire Guts Area Behind VVIP Station at Circle, Over 50 Phone Shops Reportedly Destroyed
A fire breaks out behind the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service
Source: Facebook

The Ghana National Fire Service shared a video of its response to the blaze on Facebook.

The cause of the blaze, the extent of the damage, and whether any injuries have been reported remain unclear at the time of filing this report.

Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service, have been alerted and are on the scene working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Motorists and pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution and avoid the immediate area to allow emergency responders to carry out their work and ensure public safety.

Fire razes Accra Tourist Info Centre

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Tourist Information Centre and Rockstones Office were razed by fire in the early hours of the day.

Read also

Former NPP parliamentary candidate Nii Noi Nortey arrested in US for allegedly stabbing wife

The cause of the fire was not readily known, but the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Kofi Okyere-Darko, confirmed the incident at the time.

Social media users who watched videos of the inferno expressed disbelief and asked questions about the fire preparedness of the country.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Brighton butler Dstv ghana packages Jackie witte John janssens Mtn data transfer