Ghanaian-born US immigration attorney Angela Moore has reacted to the protest at the US Embassy in Accra, calling for the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she stated, based on her legal expertise, that the protest could, in fact, inure to the benefit of the former Finance Minister.

Shedding more light on the matter, she intimated that lawyers for the former Finance Minister could file for asylum on his behalf on the grounds that Ken Ofori-Atta’s safety cannot be guaranteed should he return to Ghana.

“One thing to note is that embassies are missions. They are not courts, so they cannot help in bringing Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana. Also, some of these protests may actually help Mr Ofori-Atta in making certain requests of the United States government.

For instance, he could apply for asylum if he can show that some of the things that may happen to him upon his return would endanger his life, or that he would be mistreated or given treatment different from what other accused persons receive because of his political affiliation. So we have to be very careful with how we handle these matters.”

She continued that the US Embassy was not a court, adding that the ongoing proceedings involving Ken Ofori-Atta relate to alleged immigration violations and extradition matters.

“I know that most Ghanaians want him to return for various reasons. When we stage such protests without understanding the legal implications, it might go contrary to what we actually seek to achieve. So, in all things, it is best to leave it to the lawyers.”

The embattled former Finance Minister is said to have left the country between January 2 and 4, 2025, following the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Already, Dr Dominic Ayine, the Attorney General (AG), has officially submitted a request for the extradition of Ofori-Atta and his alleged accomplice, Ernest Darko Kore, from the United States.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to US lawyer’s assessment of protest in Ghana

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared their views on the disclosure by the US immigration lawyer.

user241271355527 opined:

"I am not a lawyer, but I also had the same thought since he expressed fear of not receiving justice."

Pastor Ransome Tomety indicated:

"That is why I was sceptical about the demo in the first place. But I saw renowned lawyers who should know better in the group, and I got confused."

Fabio Pento wrote:

"The demo is helpful, and both the defendant and the prosecutor can capitalise on it to make a case. A lot goes into this, but the interest of democracy will matter."

Ken Ofori-Atta detained by US ICE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta ,by the US ICE over issues related to his immigration status.

He is in the US on health grounds amid controversy over his alleged involvement in corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

