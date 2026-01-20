Ken Ofori-Atta: Photos of Former Finance Minister in US Immigration Court Trends
- Ken Ofori-Atta has appeared in US Immigration court seeking to change his immigration status
- The former Finance Minister is faced with a potential extradition to Ghana after visa overstay
- Photos showed Ofori-Atta's sombre demeanor as he arrived in court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026
A photo of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has emerged online as he appears before a US Immigration court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
Ofori-Atta, who is seeking to change his immigration status to avoid deportation to Ghana, was spotted wearing a black outfit.
The photos shared on Facebook by TV3 also showed the former Finance Minister also wearing a face mask as he sat in the courtroom in a pensive mood.
See the Facebook photo below
Moments later, business journalist and news presenter, Michael Ogbodu, shared photos purported to be from the courtroom.
See the Facebook photos below:
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicated that Ofori-Atta overstayed his visitor visa and has currently lost his legal status to remain in the country
According to a report by Citinewsroom, a determination on the former Finance Minister's possible extradition to Ghana may follow the court proceedings..
According to a report by Citinewsroom, a determination on the former Finance Minister's possible extradition to Ghana may follow the court proceedings.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh