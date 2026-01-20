Ken Ofori-Atta has appeared in US Immigration court seeking to change his immigration status

The former Finance Minister is faced with a potential extradition to Ghana after visa overstay

Photos showed Ofori-Atta's sombre demeanor as he arrived in court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026

A photo of former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has emerged online as he appears before a US Immigration court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Ofori-Atta, who is seeking to change his immigration status to avoid deportation to Ghana, was spotted wearing a black outfit.

The photos shared on Facebook by TV3 also showed the former Finance Minister also wearing a face mask as he sat in the courtroom in a pensive mood.

Moments later, business journalist and news presenter, Michael Ogbodu, shared photos purported to be from the courtroom.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicated that Ofori-Atta overstayed his visitor visa and has currently lost his legal status to remain in the country

According to a report by Citinewsroom, a determination on the former Finance Minister's possible extradition to Ghana may follow the court proceedings..

