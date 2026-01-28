A Ghanaian family has captured hearts online after a viral video showed their daily struggle, moving countless viewers to tears

The family of two includes a mother suffering from a stroke and her young son, Angle, who combines school and work to provide for his mom

Moved by their story, Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei visited the family and launched a fundraiser, calling on supporters to help improve their challenging daily lives

Angle, the 11-year-old boy who has been the sole caretaker of his mother suffering from a stroke, shared his story with @KobbyKyei_ on X.

11-year-old boy, who is the sole caregiver for his mother suffering from a stroke, speaks about his struggles. Image credit: @KobbyKyei/X

Source: Twitter

He explained that he hustles daily because his mother can no longer provide for them.

The young boy shared that a kind woman, Osofo Maame from the Methodist Church in their community of Adumasa in the Ashanti Region, brings them food every evening.

His mother, Auntie Agyeiwaa, expressed deep gratitude for her support, which has sustained them through some of their hardest days.

11-years-old mines to provide for sick mom

Despite the evening meals, Angle explained that mornings and afternoons often go without food, pushing him to join a local galamsey site after school to earn a little for their family.

“I could not watch her stay without food, so after school I go to work at the galamsey site,” he said, adding that he sometimes earns about GHC70 per day.

The story of the young boy and his mother’s resilience has moved many Ghanaians, highlighting the strength and determination of a child forced to grow up too quickly.

Watch the X video below.

Kobby Kyei opens fundraiser for the family

Moved by their plight, blogger Kobby Kyei visited the family and decided to launch a fundraiser to provide immediate and long-term support.

He shared details on his X platform, encouraging individuals to contribute money or essential items.

“Together, we can help change their story and give them a chance at a better, healthier life. Kindly support this cause by donating to 0543578240, Richard Acheampong Tuffour. Every contribution counts,” Kobby Kyei wrote, appealing to Ghanaians’ generosity.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to boy and mother’s story

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section after the boy and mother shared details in a video that moved many to tears. Some of the most interesting comments are below.

@DMants3 wrote:

"This is actually the biggest benefit social media has brought to humanity; many died in the past going through worse suffering without anyone knowing their situation. God bless that gentleman who recorded the first video."

@jewel_julez shared:

"The boy is beautifully handsome. I’m so happy his life is about to change for the better."

@KobbyKyei_ commented:

"The only reason I tapped into your blessings by shaking your hands on the day of BhimFest. I tagged you and boom, here you are."

@modest_moore shared:

"Such a handsome young man going through this at this age..The future is bright!!…. God bless you @KobbyKyei_."

@nanakay_kay7 shared:

"Since yeddy amake sad waaa. Hm.. shall be well."

@Hilda_Speedoo added:

"Why am I crying?"

Source: YEN.com.gh