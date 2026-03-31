A young woman’s ordeal in Canada has deeply moved many after details of her current situation were made public

This comes after it was disclosed in a video that the young lady had lost her memory and would soon be brought back to Ghana

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared their views on the incident, with many comforting the family in this difficult moment

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A young Ghanaian lady who moved to Canada in search of greener pastures is set to be brought home.

This comes after she was reported to be suffering from mental illness and is not in a good state of mind.

A Ghanaian lady in Canada is to be brought to Ghana after going mad. Photo credit: JulPo, Alvin Man/Getty/Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular Canada-based content creator, popularly known as @maamepokuahkumasi, who made this known stated that the embattled young lady was a nurse working at the Tafo Government Hospital in Kumasi prior to her relocation.

She also explained that efforts to contact her family have been successful, adding that plans are now underway to get her back to Ghana due to her current condition.

“The option is that we get someone returning to Ghana to take her back home, or I personally board a plane with her back home,” she said.

She thanked all, particularly Serwaa Broni, who played a lead role in ensuring they were able to contact the family of Faustina Opoku.

A Ghanaian nurse who moved to Canada is set to return to Ghana. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the time of writing, the emotional video had generated a lot of reactions online.

Watch the TikTok below:

Reactions to nurse facing mental challenges

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video expressed sorrow over the tragedy that had befallen the young lady who moved to Canada with the hope of bettering her life. Others also commended Maame Pokuaa and Serwaa Broni for their efforts in contacting the family of the young lady.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

“This is heartbreaking, my God. Imagine receiving a phone call from Canada that your relative is being returned home because she is not of sound mind and can no longer continue living there. I just hope she will get healed and be able to return to her former self. May the Lord comfort the family in this difficult moment.”

Tombeck commented:

“Awww, I’m also from Abira.”

Nanasarfojnr indicated:

“I know with her good heart God will see her through. Fausty, you will be well very soon.”

M. Akua Diamond joined:

“God bless you and Serwaa. May you guys never lack in this life.”

Afua1990 opined:

“Good job done guys. God richly bless you and Serwaa Broni and your family.”

God Favourite Girl added:

“Eiiiiiiiii asem ooooooo. Awurade, God bless you so much.”

Hajiababaessien12 stated:

“Wish her a speedy recovery, amen.”

Adwoa opined:

“Well done sister. We thank Almighty God for this.”

Ghanaian student shot in Canada

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Belinda Sarkodie, a 26-year-old Ghanaian student, was killed at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 11, 2025.

This comes after Canadian authorities, in their report, explained that the suspected shooting was tied to gang violence.

Preliminary investigations showed the young lady was reportedly checking herself in a mirror at the bus stop when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Source: YEN.com.gh