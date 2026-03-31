A brilliant SHS graduate has resorted to social media in a desperate attempt to pursue tertiary education

Sharon Amoako, in a video, stated that despite excelling in the 2024 WASSCE, she has been home because of a lack of money to pay her fees

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on her concerns

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Sharon Amoako, an intelligent young lady who excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has appealed for financial assistance if her dream of pursuing university education is to come to fruition.

The alumna of Suhum Presbyterian SHS, who scored eight A’s in the WASSCE, is currently at home because money to sponsor her tertiary education has become a challenge.

Brilliant SHS graduate of Suhum Presec appeals for help to pay fees. Photo credit: @odacitizentv/TikTok, @suhumpreseclive/TikTok

Source: UGC

A deeply moving video sighted on the TikTok page of Oda Citizen showed the young lady sharing details of her academic results.

She explained that her desire is to study Computer Science at the university and would be delighted to receive the needed financial support in that regard.

Sharon then appealed to individuals, groups, and organisations to come to her aid and assist her in achieving her ambition.

“I am pleading for help from anyone willing to come to my aid so that I will be able to continue my education at the university level to study Computer Science. I would be so happy.”

Brilliant SHS graduate seeks help to pay her fees at the university. Photo credit: @UnivofGH/X

Source: Twitter

At the time of writing the report, the video of the interview had garnered over 9,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the TikTok video

Ghanaians comment on Sharon Amoako’s appeal

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video prayed that the brilliant young girl would get the support she needed to further her education.

Candle Lights opined:

“Don’t waste your time studying Computer Science. It is a useless course. A word to the wise is enough.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“I pray she gets the support she needs. Such brilliant minds cannot go to waste, and by God’s grace, I know for sure that the help she deserves will be on its way. The GETFund Secretariat must ensure that the many brilliant but needy SHS graduates dotted across the country are given the financial support to further their education. The children are the future of the country; hence, leaving them to fate only spells doom for the nation’s human capital and manpower resources.”

Salam@05 stated:

“Do you want University of Cape Coast or KNUST?”

Aute Girls Studio wrote:

“Somebody should help me tag the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP. The girl is good.”

Nana Yaw added:

“Computer Science at the University of Ghana is very tough to study. Go to KNUST or UCC.”

Death Job but God dey 4us added:

“It is a good idea, but trying to get a government job earlier with these results will help you in your next four years to plan. My brother completed university six years ago with a first class, but getting a job was difficult. He has now applied for Army recruitment with his SHS certificate, and I’m going to command him like a JHS student. So please discuss with your family well. Thank you.”

Boy appeals for help to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hindu Moro, an SHS graduate who excelled in the 2023 WASSCE, now makes a living as a pump attendant.

The old student of Drobo SHS has put her dreams of attending university on hold due to financial constraints. She currently works as a fuel pump attendant to fend for herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh