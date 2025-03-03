Dr Osei Kwame Despite, in a video, attended the one-week observation of the late Mary Afriyie Quansah

The renowned businessman sprayed 'only' GH₵200 on an elderly woman who met him while dancing Adowa

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's money-spraying gesture stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite courted attention after a recent video of him surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite sprays only GH₵200 at a funeral. Photo source: @ep_usheringagency

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Despite Media CEO was spotted making a grand entrance with his associates at the one-week observation of the late Mary Afriyie Quansah.

In the video, the businessman wore an all-black outfit with black sunglasses. As Despite arrived at the funeral grounds, he encountered a bubbly elderly woman, popularly known as Mama +2.

The woman approached Despite and his associates and showcased her impressive Adowa dance moves, a popular traditional dance performed by the Akan people at cultural ceremonies like festivals, funerals, engagements and celebrations.

Mama +2 beamed with excitement as she displayed her talent while holding multiple GH₵50 notes in front of the business mogul.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who was impressed with the woman's cultural display, dipped his hand inside his pockets and brought out two GH₵100 notes, which he sprayed on her.

The Despite Media Group of Companies CEO, who recently teased the launch of Ghana's first automobile museum, was later accompanied by his associates as he exchanged pleasantries with traditional leaders along with their subordinates who had also attended the one-week observation of the late Mary Afriyie Quansah.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite with his expensive luxurious vehicles. Photo source: @despite_one

Source: Original

Over the years, Dr Osei Kwame Despite has earned plaudits from many Ghanaians for his generosity in public.

The renowned businessman, considered one of the richest men in Ghana, has impacted the lives of many Ghanaians including celebrities like Kwaku Manu, to whom he gifted the funds to hold a lavish housewarming party for the launch of his new mansion at East Legon Hills on Boxing Day, December 26, 2024.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite also played an instrumental role in the Kantamanto traders' efforts to rebuild the market after it was ravaged by a fire that destroyed several properties on January 2, 2025.

The business mogul and his close friend Dr Ofori Sarpong donated a truckload of 1240 pieces of roofing sheets to the victims of the Kantamanto fire incident to restore the numerous shops that had been destroyed.

Below is the video of Despite spraying only GH₵200 at a funeral:

Despite's money-spraying gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Miles commented:

"You see how Despite is finding it difficult to throw money on the lady. He suffers before getting that money. Folks, just go to Odwugu Nana One's page and you will see the difference. Think about it."

Nhanaray said:

"Despite go funeral pass anybody for Ghana since last year to this year. Eeii."

Unoka's Sneakers Hub commented:

"Akoa sika hia no😅😂."

Despite pushes man away during public encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Despite pushed away a man during their public encounter at an event.

In a video, the businessman was infuriated after the man tried to take a photo of him without his consent.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's actions towards the man garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh