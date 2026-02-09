A kenkey seller is trending for all the right reasons after his touching story went viral on social media

This comes as he opened up about his motivation to venture into the kenkey business, the reactions of his loved ones, and his experiences

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have commended the young man for being an inspiration to others

Kwadwo Obeng, a young Ghanaian man who makes a living as a Kenkey seller, has left many inspired after he opened up about his humble beginnings.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of De God Son TV, Kwadwo opened up about his journey as a Kenkey seller, disclosing that he began selling with his mother and eventually took charge of the food business.

A young man who refused to go to university but sold Kenkey inspires youth Photo credit: @De God Son TV/YouTube

He said his decision to venture into the kenkey business initially did not go down well with his mother, as she wanted him to pursue a university education after completing SHS.

Quizzed on whether the Kenkey food business is lucrative, the young man responded in the affirmative.

"After my first week of doing this job, I was surprised because when I checked my profit after taking out other expenses and compared it to degree holders earning GH¢3,000 or GH¢4,000 monthly salary, I could see I was ahead."

"The kenkey business is good; you can make a daily profit of GH¢500," he told the interviewer.

An elderly man seen enjoying Kenkey and fish at home. Photo credit:@UGC

Since venturing into the kenkey food business, Kwadwo admitted that he had forgone his initial desire to join the Ghana Army or travel abroad.

"In 2019, I applied to the military but was not successful. I even told my mother I wanted to relocate abroad, but I no longer have that ambition."

At the moment, Kwadwo Obeng says he has the desire to pursue university education unless there is certainty that there will be an available job for him once he completes school.

He also advised Ghanaians to forgo the notion that blue-collar jobs are not profitable and sustainable.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Peeps commend the kenkey seller

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have praised the young man for using his lived experience to inspire others.

@NyantakyiFred commented:

"I know one woman at Asante Akyem Bompata, Maame Ola. She has used the same business to build a house and take care of her family. Her children have completed university and nursing and teacher training. My mom also used the same business to take care of us. Now we are outside Ghana."

@abdulaisalamatu9630 added:

"It's true. I'm a dokunu seller in Italy, and when I was hearing you people, at the same time I'm hearing you people. Thanks."

@InnGodWeTrust opined:

"I hope other young men will learn from him. Hard work pays off. Once you love what you are doing, it shall be well with you."

@skdiabuo8605 wrote:

"I would like to help and work with this young man to make it big. I will be coming home from the US to Kumasi Sofoline. I'm retiring to Ghana. I'll contact GodSon when I get to Kumasi."

