A young Ghanaian lady is trending after a video of her encounter withKofi Kinaata went viral online

This comes after she engaged in a hearty conversation with the Susuka hitmaker

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the lively conversation between Kofi Kinaata and the lady

A young Ghanaian lady was filled with joy as she got the chance to meet popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata in person.

Known on TikTok as @sister_kukua, the lady posted videos showing her encounter with the Susuka hitmaker.

Kofi Kinaata meets a pretty fan, bonds with him in an adorable video. Photo credit: @sister_kukua/TikTok

The first video showed the two standing together when the lady expressed joy at meeting Kofi Kinaata in person.

She teased people who wondered when she would get to see the musician.

"Finally we are here, now I can sleep. Those saying where is my husband, he is now here."

Kofi Kinaata, who smiled broadly and seemed to be enjoying the company of the lady in a playful mood, said that he had now relocated to Tarkwa.

The comments by Kofi Kinaata left the lady puzzled as she turned to him, only for Kinaata to say he was now with her.

Another video showed the lady standing in front of Kofi Kinaata's car as she recorded their conversation.

The lady, who was looking very happy, said she wanted to show her tattoo but would only do so if the music star said, "Baby, I want to see the tattoo."

At that point, Kofi Kinaata hesitated for a while as they both burst out laughing.

Kofi Kinaata performs his hit songs at an event. Image Credit: @kinaatagh

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to the video of Kinaata meeting a fan

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the adorable moment, with many asking if the young lady was the girlfriend of the musician.

TTM GROUP official commented:

"Hw3!! Kukua, the person who gave you a broken heart is right beside you! So, I am commanding you not to post any story of the Sankofa heart."

RANSFORD ACKAH indicated:

"I come in peace. I won't talk, because if I do, she will give me small Indomie. But I am very happy for you."

Pin Khode opined:

"When is the wedding day so I can come and eat wedding jollof?"

Figo added:

"Awwww Kofi paaa, you can't say baby, and the way he spiced it with his right eye on Kukua, queen of team move."

Yaw Dwarkwaa added:

"Aww this lady is so cute. I am glad she finally got to meet Kofi Kinaata in person. Aww see how she is blushing. I hope this blossoms into something big."

Elshadai Optimum Ceiling Decor indicated:

"Bro Kofi, please invite me one day, okay please."

Kofi Kinaata snubs a lady in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata got people talking after a video showed him politely turning down a curvy young lady who attempted to grind on him during his London concert.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 6, 2025, while the Things Fall Apart hitmaker was thrilling fans on stage.

Many Ghanaians praised Kinaata for his composure, discipline, and the respect he continues to show towards women.

