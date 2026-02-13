Ghanaians are up in arms, condemning a Russian man for sharing his private conversations with Ghanaian women without their consent

One such video showed how he convinced a female shopper to follow him briefly after interacting with him

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the incident

The controversial Russian content creator Yaytseslav is receiving a lot of flak online in the wake of his decision to make public the private conversations he had with some Ghanaian ladies and record them without their consent.

One interaction that triggered a lot of reactions was his encounter with a 29-year-old lady at the mall.

In the video, the Russian just walked up to the lady, who had apparently finished shopping, introduced himself, and sought to find out more about her.

He asked about her age and proceeded to compliment her for being beautiful.

What followed next, which got tongues wagging, was when the man boldly asked the lady to “come with him.”

At that point, the lady, who had other plans and had in fact ordered an online ride, decided to cancel the trip and follow the stranger she had met a few minutes ago.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Russian man’s interactions with ladies

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the Russian man and the young lady.

Ekua Johnson indicated:

“He was recording with the Ray-Ban glasses. Be careful when you see someone wearing these around you.”

Clement Adu-Gyamfi Ofosuhene Hasford opined:

“The sad thing is most of them are married women. Ohhh, I pity the lady at the hotel who works night shift… Her own was sad, only microwave oooo… Anyways, Telegram didn’t fail us.”

Musah opined:

“May the families of these victims stay with them, because social media can be brutal. We live in an age where we have to check on our loved ones”

Intercessor Okordie Willie added:

“For their mind, they’ve met their destiny helper be that oo. Meanwhile, if a Ghanaian man just says ‘hi beauty,’ they will snub & say ‘You’re not my class.’ Shebi you meet your classmate nah, wey don expose una on top."

Kofi Aikins Okyere added:

“This didn’t start today. Unfortunately, this is how most of our ladies lose themselves to foreigners, even Nigerians. I don’t know if this forms part of our orientation on hospitality. It’s very pathetic how, as a people, we idolise foreigners.”

Two ladies refuse Russian man Yaytseslav’s advances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that not all the Ghanaian ladies Yaytseslav encountered gave in to his advances.

This was made evident in his interaction with some two ladies he met at the mall.

He complimented their good looks and told them he was from Russia, but was interrupted by one of the women.

The lady indicated that her sister was married before he unsuccessfully attempted to give them his contact information.

