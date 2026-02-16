A UK-based Ghanaian TikToker visited a shop to show the Meta glasses allegedly used by the notorious Russian man for his videos

Recall 3 Poets showed where the cameras are positioned on the piece of tech, explaining how difficult they would be to notice

His video focused on educating women, encouraging vigilance, and showing just how easily modern technology could be misused

The controversy surrounding Yaytseslav, the Russian man whose real name is said to be Vladislav Lyulkov, continues to generate debate online.

A Ghanaian based in the United Kingdom is choosing a different approach, focusing on raising awareness instead of adding to the moral outrage.

The man, known on TikTok as Recall 3 Poets, recently shared a video aimed at educating Ghanaian women, especially, about the type of glasses allegedly used in the recordings.

In the video, he walked into a phone and accessories shop in the UK to show his followers what are called Meta glasses.

Pointing at the glasses, which appear to be normal fashion items at first glance, he explained how they work and pointed out the cameras around the edges of the frame.

According to him, the cameras are so discreet and require a person to be very observant to avoid being filmed without their consent, explaining:

“The Russian guy trending, this is the same glasses he used in recording the women. It is called the Meta glasses. If you are not vigilant, you will not know these glasses have cameras.”

The man also gave a clear message about how technology has evolved, and how people need to be more aware of their surroundings.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to man's explanation of Meta glasses

The video quickly gained attention, with many praising him for shedding light on how modern gadgets can be misused.

In the middle of all the anger and blame, his approach stood out as practical and informative.

For many viewers, it was a reminder that in today’s digital age, awareness can be just as important as reaction.

Some also cracked jokes in the comments section, undercutting the controversy surrounding the Russian man's viral videos.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Kofi B commented:

"Ooh hmmm."

Obindinga commented:

"Come with me, glass 😂🤣😂."

Mildred Raymond commented:

"Thank you very much for this."

Yaytseslav to be extradited from Ghana: Minister

YEN.com.gh also reported that Samuel Nartey George said Ghana would extradite Yaytseslav for non-consensual recording crimes.

The Minister for Communication emphasised that the issue is not about morality but rather legal accountability under cybersecurity laws.

Sam George, on behalf of the government, said there was a need to protect all citizens amid the recent incidents of digital privacy violations.

Victim of Yaytseslav's adventures allegedly hospitalised

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of Yaytseslav's videos has reportedly been hospitalised after the clips went viral.

The young lady is alleged to have attempted to end her life after seeing her encounter with the supposed Russian man online.

Yaytseslav's videos, capturing his private moments with some Ghanaian women, have cast a stark light on privacy on the internet.

