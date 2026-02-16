Prophet Kofi Oduro has broken his silence on the trending clips of the Russian man, Yaytseslav, with Ghanaian women

In a viral video, the man of God angrily blasted the victims, questioning how such acts could be allowed to happen

The Man of God's reaction has sparked massive reactions on social media as users shared varied opinions

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has broken his silence on the controversial trending videos shared by the Russian man, Yaytseslav.

Yaytseslav’s videos with Ghanaian women spark outrage

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, a Russian man, Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislov Lyulkov, made headlines after he shared short clips from his escapades with Ghanaian women for reasons best known to him.

According to a report by Gossip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, the man in question often moved around the Accra Mall area, got acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and recorded their conversations to share online.

In many instances, Yaytseslav convinced the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even got them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

He reportedly shared a summary of each encounter on his Telegram, while other private videos were shared in a private channel at a fee. The prevailing belief is that the videos were shared without the women's consent.

Prophet Kofi Oduro reacts to Yaytseslav's videos

Speaking to his congregants on Sunday, February 14, 2026, Prophet Kofi Oduro, who was angrily addressing the Russian man's videos, blasted the ladies in question.

The man of God expressed amazement over how the victims were able to sell their dignity for just $20.

“Are we that cheap?” he questioned.

According to him, only “Adwaman”, translated into English as immorality, could have lured these ladies into such a situation.

Prophet Kofi Oduro further asked critics not to be quick to condemn these ladies because Christian women are doing worse.

“There are ladies here in church who may be offered a lift from a man today, and you will be surprised how they will end up in the bed of the man that same day,” he asked.

The man of God also explained how Gen Z is now using Valentine's Day as an excuse for immorality.

The Facebook video of Prophet Kofi Oduro is below:

Reactions to Kofi Oduro's remarks on Yaytseslav

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh in response to Prophet Kofi Oduro's video.

Williams Boakye wrote:

“From today onwards, I’m never doing any talking stage with anyone. We would go straight to the Zamzam.”

Lily wrote:

“Ask again, Pastor, does it mean the church has failed or the society? Because most of these girls come from a good home.”

Fosua Onyameba wrote:

“Pastor, it is true our ladies have been spoiled too much, not today they start.”

Augustine Baidoo wrote:

“I never knew Ghanaian women love white men like that. We plead with the government to bring in more white men for Ghanaian women. In fact, if there are 100 white men or Russian men in Ghana, no Ghanaian man will go get a Ghanaian woman to date or marry.”

Mercy Owura wrote:

“Preach on, Mr Oduro, it's so sad watching Ghanaians' future generations stooping below the wildest human imagination, hmm.”

MzGee reacts to Russian man's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghanaian media personality, MzGee's reaction to the Russian man, Yaytseslav's videos.

The presenter angrily called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the man and further asked her colleagues in the media space, as well as Ghanaians sharing the videos, to blur the faces of the victims to safeguard their identity.

