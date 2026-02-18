Public concern continues to build after a troubling incident at Mamprobi Polyclinic that has dominated online conversations and drawn the attention of security authorities.

Man Goes Off on Mamprobi Polyclinic Management After Baby Was Taken by a Clone in Nurse Uniform

The matter, which unfolded in the early hours of February 18, 2026, centres on the alleged disappearance of a newborn taken by an individual said to have posed as a nurse.

According to circulating accounts, the child’s mother had undergone surgery shortly before the incident and was reportedly still recovering when events took place. By the time clarity emerged, distress had taken hold. Witnesses described an emotional atmosphere inside the facility, with the woman visibly shaken and supported by relatives while hospital administrators engaged in urgent discussions behind closed doors.

Man demands CCTV footage from Polyclinic

Amid the tension, a concerned man present at the scene stepped forward and demanded immediate action. Footage he took at the polyclinic captured him entering an office where discussions were underway, pressing management to provide CCTV recordings that could assist in tracing the suspect. He argued firmly that accessing surveillance evidence would offer “an easy route” to identifying whoever was responsible and possibly recovering the missing child.

His intervention quickly became the centre of attention online, fuelling intense reactions as viewers weighed in on accountability, security protocols, and the safety of patients within medical facilities. Many expressed sympathy for the family, while others called for strengthened protective measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Meanwhile, developments have shifted beyond public debate. Authorities have since assumed control of the case, commencing formal investigations to establish the facts and determine responsibility. Their involvement signals a crucial step toward clarity and resolution.

As anticipation builds, the focus remains on justice, reassurance for affected relatives, and renewed confidence in systems designed to protect vulnerable lives at their most fragile moments.

