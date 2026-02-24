Asante Kotoko SC — and by extension the football communities of Ghana and Congo Brazzaville — have been thrown into mourning

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed on Tuesday, February 24, the passing of the mother of their captain, Samba O'Neil

Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to send heartfelt condolences to both the club and the player during this difficult time

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the passing of the mother of their captain, Ndongani Samba O’Neil Gilbani.

The club shared the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing sorrow and solidarity with the Congolese defender during this painful period.

Kotoko mourn Samba O'Neil's mother's death

"Asante Kotoko SC, with deep sorrow, announces the passing of the mother of our club captain, Samba O’Neil. The club extends its condolences to our captain and his family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in perfect peace," the record Ghana Premier League champions wrote.

The message quickly drew an outpouring of sympathy from supporters and well-wishers across social media.

@ticklefari wrote:

"Will be a difficult time for him. Accept my condolences captain."

@ansuboahs prayed:

"Sorry bro. May God give our Mom a peaceful rest."

@robeu_76 commiserated with Samba O'Neil:

"My deepest sympathy to him and his family."

@MarcosOsei added:

"Sorry for his loss. May Her soul rest in peace."

@LexisC36737 summed up:

"My condolences, Capito."

Details surrounding the death remain unclear, as the cause has not been made public. It is also not yet known whether the 26-year-old will travel home to be with his family and take part in burial arrangements.

O’Neil’s importance to Kotoko amid uncertain future

If granted leave, Kotoko would temporarily lose one of their most reliable performers.

Since joining the club in 2024 from Rahimo FC, Samba has grown into a commanding presence at the back.

His leadership qualities earned him the captain’s armband, and his influence in defence has been evident. During the 2025/26 season, he has made 22 league appearances and scored four goals, according to Transfermarkt.

Beyond domestic action, he featured four times in the CAF Confederation Cup and found the net once before Kotoko were eliminated in the second preliminary round by Wydad Athletic Club.

Across all competitions, the centre back has played 56 matches for the Porcupine Warriors, contributing five goals and one assist.

Those numbers highlight his value both defensively and offensively, prompting then Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito to moot for a possible nationality switch to see Samba play for the Black Stars.

Away from the pitch, questions remain about his long-term future. Reports in the local media suggest he is in the final months of his current contract, with discussions over a renewal yet to reach an agreement.

Should talks fail, Kotoko risk losing their captain without a transfer fee when the deal expires.

For now, however, football takes a back seat. The focus remains on supporting Samba O’Neil as he mourns a personal loss that no trophy or title can ease.

