A Ghanaian man has recounted a painful episode in his life when he discovered his wife living with another man after she had absconded from their matrimonial home

According to the young man, after leaving their matrimonial home, his wife told him she had relocated to the US to pursue her studies

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to express their varying opinions on the matter, with some asking to hear the other side of the story

A young Ghanaian living abroad has recounted a terrible episode he describes as the darkest moment of his life. The episode, he explains, has caused him great grief and affected his relationship with women.

While recounting the incident, he alleged that he met and married his wife after a brief encounter on a visit to Ghana, a decision he now describes as his gravest error.

He said they only dated for a year, with most of it conducted online since he was often out of the country. Their relationship, he explained, was constrained because the distance between the two of them, for which reason he did not get the benefit of having to know his partner very well before marrying her.

“The marriage has collapsed, it’s down the drain. We didn’t date for long. I met her on a visit to Ghana and saw her briefly. I was in the US much of the time, so most of our communication was by phone. I was deeply in love with her, so I married her on my next trip to Ghana. Everything happened within a year.”

Narrating further, he said he considered the episode a learning curve. He added that mistakes were part of life’s process and helped one become a better version of himself.

According to him, the straw that broke the camel’s back was when his now ex-wife allegedly ran away from their matrimonial home for no apparent reason, as he puts it.

He said that when he enquired with her parents, they told him she had relocated to the United States to study. He was therefore shocked to later receive information that she was in Belgium living with another man.

Acting on the tip-off, he tracked her down and found her living with another man as his partner. The discovery left him devastated and depressed.

“A friend tipped me off that he had seen my wife in Belgium. I didn’t believe it, so I travelled there myself since I believed she was in the USA studying. I got the address, flew there, and went straight to the house. When the door opened, she was there, living with another man. It broke me and left me deeply troubled."

Reaction to Ghanaian man's heartbreaking account

Scores of people taken to social media to express their thoughts on the heartbreaking story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Angela commented:

"The lady is someone I know and she is not bad person. Until I hear her side of the story, I will not judge her. I have heard that the man is equally good so I don't know what happened."

Asaase_yaa07 noted:

"They were school mates. He was one year ahead of her and knew from the onset she was not good for him. He thought money could keep her. Adwoa is not a bad person, the man himself has so many skeletons in his cupboard. He should not act as a Saint, he just met his master."

