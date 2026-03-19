A Ghanaian man living in Ghana said he wants to come back to his home country, Ghana, where he hopes to start a business

Eugene the carpenter said he intends to venture into building and construction when he finally returns to Ghana

Ghanaians on social media who watched his video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Eugene the carpenter, a Ghanaian living in Canada, has expressed his desire to return to Ghana after learning a skill abroad, believing it would help him start a business and earn money.

According to the young man, he learnt to be a carpenter in Canada and is in the building and construction sector.

Eugene the carpenter, a Ghanaian in Canada, says he wants to return home to venture into the construction sector. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Eugene said he used to build in Ghana using blocks and cement. However, he learnt to build with wood in Canada.

"I asked myself why we could not build with wood so the ordinary Ghanaian can afford it. I want to bring my skills so we can build wooden houses structurally that will last just like those in Canada."

When asked how he would get Ghanaians to buy into his idea of wooden buildings, Eugene said he would educate potential clients on the advantages of putting up a house using other alternatives.

Eugene said it is cheaper to build a wooden house than to use cement, concrete and other needed building materials.

He indicated that he would return to Ghana in 2027 to start the business. Before he returns, Eugene said he will put up several educational materials on a wooden building on his social media timelines, so Ghanaians will understand the concept.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens speak on wooden houses in Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@johnaxe4real said:

"These are the kind of people we need in Ghana. First client here."

@ebengola5244 wrote:

"In Ghana, prices of wood will go up significantly once its use for housing increases."

@Kay_Studio1 said:

"Welcome home, brother...DJ, please bring my Italy 🇮🇹 Borgas the Libya squad."

@EdandDailymum wrote:

"No, we don’t have available wood, sir. We have what is left of the land, so if you will practice afforestation, then it’s viable, or you get the wood from other parts of Africa, then it’s a great idea as well. Please do rethink this."

@nyabinghi870 said:

"There are lots of wooden houses in Ghana. My first house was a wooden house. Everything is possible."

@Siitaabdulkarim wrote:

"Is it doable? I have been thinking about this for years."

@jessio4312 said:

"I can't believe all the men here did not immediately draw attention to it. They are cutting trees illegally already in the Eastern Region and not replanting. It takes 100 years for some of these trees to regrow. America has specific trees that they plant and cut for their houses."

@_HEREWEGO_ wrote:

"The idea is great, but it might not help us. Wood has low thermal performance, which is why it is used in cold places for housing. You will start killing people with heat strokes if you embark on this journey. Hot temperature countries use concrete and bricks because they can retain cold. That is why your basement is always cold in Canada. Look into the engineering very well before going this route."

A Ghanaian lady who left her job in Ghana to seek a better life in the UK cries out. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube, Sylvain Sonnet/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lady shares her mistakes in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK for better career opportunities has opened up about her lived experience.

Speaking in an interview, she explained that based on her work in Ghana, she was better off in her home country.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have also shared varied opinions on the issues raised by the young lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh