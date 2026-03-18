A Ghanaian man left Ghana after he was heavily indebted and travelled to the US for greener pastures and to repay the debts

Isaac said he sold his uncompleted house to travel abroad and has been able to pay all his debt in less than two years

He further shared details of his journey, the job he does and how much he earns as a salary from working 16 hours

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Isaac, a Ghanaian man living in the United States of America, has shared how her sold his huge house in Ablekuma, Greater Accra Region, to travel abroad for greener pastures.

The man said he owned a huge Mobile Money business in Accra before leaving Ghana. Isaac recounted that even though he used to make money from his business, he experienced several robbery incidents.

A Ghanaian man sells his uncompleted house to fund his travel to the US in search of greener pastures. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Isaac said at one point he hit rock bottom and was encouraged by a friend to travel abroad.

Even though the University of Cape Coast graduate started working at a warehouse, Isaac persisted and found a job as a security officer at Facebook.

Isaac said he considered his safety and health before choosing the job he has now. Isaac added that he worked for two separate companies for 16 hours each day.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to man's earning abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@StephenObeng-u4g said:

"This brother is going to make it in the USA. He got the wisdom and the survival tactics to survive in the USA."

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

"Isaac knows what time it is in the States. He plans well, and that is awesome 🎉."

@gideonntony6454 said:

"Tweaaa...the boys /bodyguards were accomplices."

@DEARKTV-s5g wrote:

"A country called Ghana, where employees want to be richer than the employer. We still have people to defend Ama Ghana and speak against people who travel."

@EmeliaAmankwa said:

"He is lucky. Not everyone will get a job like this in America. And not everyone is educated to go to school."

@DrKKB wrote:

"This guy is passing through a lot there, paa. The street code doesn't add up. Most might think he's making sense."

@phideliaacheampong4300 said:

"Well done brother, but they have not "BON"😅 they are taught with computers from nursery. We don't have those facilities in Ghana to make learning easy. My children are learning in year 3 somethings we learned in secondary school."

@EmeliaAmankwa wrote:

"The system in America is designed for freedom. But if you don't take care, you will end up being an alcoholic, drug addict, or homeless."

@omanslick1464 said:

"Masa, you talk too much. You are the same person who said you spent a year in Ghana before you got your visa to the USA, but you are now saying you got to the US six months before your girlfriend left GH for the US."

Source: YEN.com.gh