A Ghanaian lady in the UK has got many talking over what she did in a quest to overcome boredom. She posted a video of her one-hour journey to meet a friend just so she could prepare and cook jollof rice

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the young lady

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A young Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions after she posted a video talking about life as an immigrant in the UK and the challenges that come with it.

This comes after she documented her journey, taking a one-hour train ride to visit and cook for a friend.

A young Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK delights as she links up with a friend to cook jollof. Photo credit: @yvonneonscreen/TikTok

Source: UGC

The now-viral video shows the lady at the train station, where she boarded a train and got to her destination.

Detailing the relevance of her action, she stressed the importance of having friends who actually understand what you are going through, especially as an immigrant.

“I got on a one-hour train ride to make jollof for a friend and I came back home feeling lighter than I have ever been in weeks. While I was on a train, I was even thinking about how lucky I am to even have this. The most underrated thing you can have as an immigrant in the UK is a friend who actually gets it, because a lot of immigrants don’t have that and I don’t think we talk about it enough.”

The video showed the lady displaying her cooking skills as she began preparing the jollof rice.

She opened up about the discussions she had with her friend and expressed how delighted she was to have made the journey.

“It’s the kind of conversation where you’re saying things out loud that you’ve actually never said to anyone before, because who are you going to tell? You can’t call your mum back home because she will worry, and you don’t want her to think you are not coping. You can’t talk to your British colleagues about certain things because they genuinely don’t understand what it means to be building your life from scratch in a country that wasn’t designed for you, and you definitely can’t post it online.

A young lady opens up about being an immigrant in the UK. Photo credit: @Jason Edwards/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

She continued:

“So of course you just carry it quietly, and it gets heavy. But sitting in that kitchen with the jollof bubbling and with someone who actually gets it, someone who has been through the same thing, who understands the pressure of sending money back home while trying to invest, while trying to survive, while trying to look like everything is fine, that released something honestly. So of course we laughed, we ate, and we said things we needed to say out loud to another human being.”

The video concluded with her enjoying the meal as she expressed how excited she was to have such a friend.

“So if you have a friend like that in the UK, please do not take them for granted. Not everyone has someone they can be honest with here, and that is lonelier than most people will ever admit.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens commend the young lady for speaking up

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the claims made by the young lady.

KME opined:

“1 hour to prepare jollof for a friend eeii madam lol”

Vanity stated:

“True, we need such friends here but shift nti”

Nayahrma indicated:

“Not based in the UK but I have such a friend."

Lady who failed IELTS thrice travels to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady left many inspired with how she moved to the UK.

The lady said she failed her IELTS three times before passing, so she could travel to the country of her dreams to work. She added that her job was fully sponsored and she did not need to rely on a middleman for employment.

Source: YEN.com.gh