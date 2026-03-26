A doctor who decided to move to the UK has left many inspired with her relocation story

She took to TikTok to compare and contrast her time working as a doctor in her home country with her current situation now that she works abroad

Social media users who visited the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady

A young medical doctor has left many feeling inspired after she opened up about her journey to success.

The lady, known on TikTok as @lifewithmoneeka, shared a video detailing her humble beginnings in her home country, Nigeria and her current reality abroad.

A young lady who relocated abroad to work recounts her past as a doctor in Nigeria. Photo credit: @lifewithmoneeka/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The caption delved into her life as a doctor, explaining that in her home country, she earned an annual salary of £1,200, equivalent to GH₵21,000. Fast forward after relocating to the UK, she now earns a basic annual salary of £52,000, equivalent to GH₵910,000

She also criticised the Nigerian health system, claiming it undervalues doctors, adding that she made an early decision to relocate abroad.

She concluded by saying she would be sharing her relocation journey in detail to inspire and motivate others:

“From a tired doctor with big dreams to a UK doctor living them. Growth looks good on me. Being born and raised in a system where doctors are undervalued, I made an early decision to seek a health system where my work, time, and skills would be respected. From my 100 level in medical school, I started intentionally working towards that goal, step by step, even when it felt far away. I’ll be sharing my relocation journey in detail to inspire and guide anyone who feels stuck or unseen. If I can do it, so can you,” her caption read.

A young lady shares her experiences working in the UK healthcare system. Photo credit: Richard Baker / Getty Inages

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video below

Peeps congratulate doctor on relocating to the UK

Social media users who visited the comment section commended the young lady for using her story to inspire others:

KingsMD, stated:

“Come to the USA. To put it in perspective, this is just a resident doctor’s salary, depending on the area though.”

Petrainthejungle indicated:

“Happy for you, don’t misunderstand me, but you’re still draining Nigeria of urgently needed doctors.”

Jobi indicated:

“If you were working in a hospital that pays poorly, the average pay in a good hospital is at least $10,000–$15,000 annually, which is still low.”

Scar added:

“I work in residential care for autistic adults, and most of my colleagues are Nigerians, they are some of the nicest colleagues I have ever had!”

Botcheno added:

“Nigeria doesn’t need doctors? If money is what makes you happy, why not go to higher-paying countries?”

Nurse travels abroad to be a care worker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse relocated to the UK to work as a caregiver.

A video on her TikTok showed her arrival, during which she opened up about trying to get used to the new weather.

She disclosed that she kept her travel plans very discreet, even from her colleagues at work.

Source: YEN.com.gh