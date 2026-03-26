Young Doctor Who Relocated to the UK Discloses How Much She Now Earns, Video Evokes Joy
- A doctor who decided to move to the UK has left many inspired with her relocation story
- She took to TikTok to compare and contrast her time working as a doctor in her home country with her current situation now that she works abroad
- Social media users who visited the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady
A young medical doctor has left many feeling inspired after she opened up about her journey to success.
The lady, known on TikTok as @lifewithmoneeka, shared a video detailing her humble beginnings in her home country, Nigeria and her current reality abroad.
The caption delved into her life as a doctor, explaining that in her home country, she earned an annual salary of £1,200, equivalent to GH₵21,000. Fast forward after relocating to the UK, she now earns a basic annual salary of £52,000, equivalent to GH₵910,000
She also criticised the Nigerian health system, claiming it undervalues doctors, adding that she made an early decision to relocate abroad.
She concluded by saying she would be sharing her relocation journey in detail to inspire and motivate others:
“From a tired doctor with big dreams to a UK doctor living them. Growth looks good on me. Being born and raised in a system where doctors are undervalued, I made an early decision to seek a health system where my work, time, and skills would be respected. From my 100 level in medical school, I started intentionally working towards that goal, step by step, even when it felt far away. I’ll be sharing my relocation journey in detail to inspire and guide anyone who feels stuck or unseen. If I can do it, so can you,” her caption read.
Watch the TikTok video below
Peeps congratulate doctor on relocating to the UK
Social media users who visited the comment section commended the young lady for using her story to inspire others:
Suzzy Pinamang spotted back in class in Ghana studying for WASSCE after Ibrahim Mahama funded her eye surgery
KingsMD, stated:
“Come to the USA. To put it in perspective, this is just a resident doctor’s salary, depending on the area though.”
Petrainthejungle indicated:
“Happy for you, don’t misunderstand me, but you’re still draining Nigeria of urgently needed doctors.”
Jobi indicated:
“If you were working in a hospital that pays poorly, the average pay in a good hospital is at least $10,000–$15,000 annually, which is still low.”
Scar added:
“I work in residential care for autistic adults, and most of my colleagues are Nigerians, they are some of the nicest colleagues I have ever had!”
Botcheno added:
“Nigeria doesn’t need doctors? If money is what makes you happy, why not go to higher-paying countries?”
Nurse travels abroad to be a care worker
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse relocated to the UK to work as a caregiver.
A video on her TikTok showed her arrival, during which she opened up about trying to get used to the new weather.
Nurse relocates abroad, discloses amount she was earning back home as salary, urges others to travel
She disclosed that she kept her travel plans very discreet, even from her colleagues at work.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.