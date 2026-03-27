A report showed that 42% of paternity tests in Ghana exclude tested men as biological fathers

The report also showed that paternity tests were conducted for children under the age of six years

According to the Medical Director of Blueprint DNA, Dr Abeiku Ghansah, the reliance on DNA tests is increasing

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A new report by the Blueprint DNA Organisation indicated that four in every 10 paternity tests conducted in Ghana in 2025 excluded the tested men as the biological father.

Research shows that 42.3% paternity tests conducted in Ghana show tested men aren't biological fathers. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The report was presented at a stakeholder and media briefing at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The report also indicated that the reliance on scientific methods to confirm biological paternity is growing in Ghana.

Medical Director of Blueprint DNA, Abeiku Ghansah, indicated that their findings are based on anonymised laboratory data reflecting trends among individuals seeking clarity over paternity.

The report also showed that about 59 per cent of children involved in testing are under six years old. This suggests that several families seek confirmation of paternity early in a child’s life.

Tests conducted more than 10 years after birth recorded the highest exclusion rates, between 53 and 59 per cent.

Dr Ghansah noted that 87 per cent of tests are carried out for personal reassurance rather than legal or immigration purposes, emphasising the private nature of paternity concerns in Ghana.

The report further showed the regional disparities in testing. More than 80 per cent of the tests were concentrated in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, while higher exclusion rates were noted in the Western, Upper East, and Volta regions.

Blueprint DNA said the report is part of ongoing efforts to provide data-driven insights into DNA testing and its role in Ghana’s healthcare system and society as demand continues to grow.

Dr Ghansah called for responsible use of DNA testing, alongside stronger regulation and public education on its social implications.

Source: YEN.com.gh