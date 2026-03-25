Controversial Ghanaian politician A-Plus has continued his push to get his Paternity Fraud bill passed in parliament

In a Facebook post, the Gomoa Central MP hinted at a prominent Ghanaian pastor who had been a victim of paternity fraud

A-Plus also cautioned other Ghanaian clergymen in his post, stirring mixed reactions from social media users

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa Central constituency Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has stirred debate with his recent push for the passage of a paternity fraud bill in the legislative chamber.

Gomoa Central MP A-Plus sparks debate with his claims about a popular pastor's DNA test saga as he pushes for his paternity fraud bill to be passed. Photo source: A Plus

Source: Facebook

In February 2026, A-Plus shared his plans to introduce a private member's bill that sought to criminalise paternity fraud in Ghana.

According to the Gomoa Central MP, he strongly believed that every woman who becomes pregnant knows the biological father of her child.

He argued that any woman's attempt to deliberately attribute a pregnancy to a man who is not the biological father should attract legal sanctions.

The politician also noted that it was unfair and immoral for a man to bear the financial and emotional responsibility for a child who was not biologically his.

Amid online discourse, A-Plus, in a later appearance on United Showbiz, clarified that his proposal was not intended to criminalise adultery.

He also added his proposed paternity fraud bill had been under consideration but had been drafted and was soon to be formally presented to parliament.

The TikTok video of A-Plus speaking about his plans to propose a paternity fraud bill is below:

A-Plus shares Ghanaian pastor's DNA test saga

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, social commentator and philanthropist Frieda Yayra Amable took to Facebook to declare her support for A-Plus' proposed bill following an emotional experience.

She wrote:

"With the emotions I went through personally yesterday, I will support A-plus with the paternity fraud bill for parliamentary approval. It's evil if it involves multiple children."

Her post drew the attention of the Gomoa Central MP, who claimed that an unnamed prominent Ghanaian pastor had been a victim of paternity fraud as he continued his online push for his bill to be passed.

According to A-Plus, the preacher had discovered that he was not the biological father of his children.

He wrote:

"If you’ve ever experienced this, you’ll understand exactly where I’m coming from. There is a well-known pastor in Ghana (name withheld) whose so-called children are not biologically his."

Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, calls for the posthumous prosecution of General Emmanuel Kotoka. Photo credit: A Plus/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The politician also advised other Ghanaian pastors to properly ascertain whether their children were biologically theirs.

He added:

"Dear pastors, after reading this, take a moment, call your children, look at their faces carefully. You might discover something. Thank me later. Paternity fraud must be criminalised!"

The Facebook post of A-Plus's claim about the prominent Ghanaian pastor is below:

A-Plus's paternity fraud claim stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emefa Serwah Azure Aboagye commented:

"They should take the test. Many people aren’t related but look very alike. And many are related but don’t look alike."

Belinda Dzifa Kpordotsi said:

"Though I'm a woman and not condemning anyone, because they (perpetrators) may have their reasons, I fully support this. Wrong is wrong as well as right is right. Period."

Sunyani Mayor wrote:

"This should be an awakening moment for all men."

Kwaku Chainz remarked:

"By now A has done his long time."

A-Plus backs Nana Aba amid Goldbod saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A-Plus backed Nana Aba Anamoah following the backlash she received over GoldBod's alleged sponsorship of her Women of Valour conference.

In a Facebook post, the MP detailed the importance of the broadcaster's event to the promotion of Ghana abroad.

A-Plus also criticised GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi over the controversy surrounding Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour event.

Source: YEN.com.gh