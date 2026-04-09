A Ghanaian woman living in Canada said she intends to return home after working for several years in the North American country

The woman said she and her husband had started a business in Ghana, which was fetching them enough income

Ghanaians who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A Ghanaian lady living in Canada has declared her intention to return to Ghana after staying abroad for some years.

The lady mentioned that she was seeking asylum in Canada, but the conditions and cost of living were overbearing.

A Ghanaian lady shares her plan to return to Ghana after staying in Canada for some years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the lady indicated that even though she has a job, she's not able to save often due to the taxes and living expenses she needs to pay for monthly.

The lady stated that her husband, who is in Ghana, was initially against her intention to return home. However, after several conversations and planning, her husband understood and agreed for her to come back.

She stated that they have started a garbage business in Ghana, which is fetching them money. She indicated that they make a minimum of GH¢5000 each month from the garbage collection business.

The woman indicated that she has realised that living abroad is not meant for her, hence her decision to return home.

The woman stated that she would return to Ghana before 2026 ends.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to lady's intention to return home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@richardadzepong2994 said:

"Waooo, this woman is very exceptional in her narrative. Most people with nkrataa are even suffering more than those without nkrataa."

@garthe6390 wrote:

"Ghanaians always complain about taxes being taken out of their wages because they are not used to paying taxes back home. Children born here know they have to pay taxes when working."

@ampaware123 said:

"Travel and see. You've got to be strong. It takes time."

@YeboahEmmanuel-t5b wrote:

"Obeng Darko to the world, much love father 🍷 travel and see hmmmm."

@kwameyeboah6919 said:

"DJ what the woman is saying is not true because if you are asylum seeker and you are been paid by the Government, when you get a job you have to tell them you have a job now so they should stop paying you that money but if you continue to take and still get paid for your job, they will see it later and take all their money back from the time you started working."

@Thejoy500 wrote:

"I came to the U.S. with nothing, but I didn’t give up. I started at a community college, worked my way up to a 4-year university, and earned my doctorate. Through hard work and discipline, I’ve built a life I’m proud of—investing in stocks, saving for retirement, and acquiring real estate assets both in the U.S. and Ghana. Education and persistence can truly change your life. Never underestimate what’s possible."

@danielappiah2237 said:

"My sister don’t paint the picture as if Abrokyire is hell, not everyone is going through what you went through, so speak for yourself, please."

A Ghanaian family living abroad returns to their homeland to start farming. Photo credit: @kobengdarko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Family leaves Canada for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian family had shed light on their decision to relocate to Ghana from Canada.

In a video on TikTok, the woman said that the family was inspired to make the big move by the teachings of Obeng Darko.

Social media users who took to the comments section praised the family for using their lived experience to inspire others.

Source: YEN.com.gh