A young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector in Accra disclosed his daily earnings and weekly savings, which amazed many

The young waste collector said he does not care when people disregard him because of the job he does, as long as he makes money for himself

Social media users who watched the video called on the President to bring waste collectors into the tax bracket, considering the amount they reportedly earn

A young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector shared his daily earnings from his job, triggering discussion on social media.

The waste collector said he owns the tricycle he works with, so he does not render an account to anybody but himself.

A young Ghanaian man who works as a waste collector says he saves GH¢1,500 from his earnings. Photo credit: Goshers

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, he disclosed that he makes at least GH¢500 daily from waste collection. He added that he saves money weekly from the same business.

"In a day, I make a minimum of GH¢500. The tricycle is mine. I save GH¢1,500 every week."

The waste collector stated that he is not bothered when people look down on him because of the job he does, because he knows the money he makes from it.

"I do not mind people who look down on me because of the job I do, because I know what I get from what I do. I am married and have one child. Through this job, I am able to take care of my family."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to waste collector's earnings

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @goshers on X. Read them below:

@BenjaminSagoe5 said:

"1.5k a week? That is like 6k in a month...Teacher fuor 3ne nurse fuor gye 2k p3😭."

@defence_system_ wrote:

"The guy bi fine boy waaa."

@CollinsAmedzo said:

"These people need to be taxed. If you buy him this same equipment to work for you, he will give u 100ghc a week. @JDMahama, the tax bracket is unfair. In reality, the informal sector workers make more money on average than the formal sector workers and should be taxed on their income."

@200_EMA_xx wrote:

"The government is squeezing the wrong people with taxes."

@3Lynkzman said:

"Everyone is calculating his income in a month, forgetting that they will face problems, have a wife and a kid, not deducting that, and u will just calculate it like that lol, the daily expenditure in Ghana 🇬🇭 is higher than your income or salary."

@papayaw707 wrote:

"He basically saves ¢6k a month after expenditure. How much does the average Ghanian save in a month? 😂."

@posiogh said:

"That’s the least he makes. I know a guy who has about 4 bikes; those white-collar jobs are just nothing but a flex. This guy in question makes between 800 - 1200 per bike daily, he carries the borla of about 4 chicken man branches and other companies and the Many houses at ICGC and its environs. These guys make way more than you can imagine."

@itsglobalblog wrote:

"6k in a month, that one sef be savings oooooo eiii. And I’m always in the office typing, kindly find attached 😂😂😂."

@ampem_darkoo said:

“Sika wɔ borla so.”

@clefSnow wrote:

"Ghana boys go do this job abroad, but go feel shy to do am here in Ghana and will later be waiting for the government to employ them and pay them 2.5k a month."

Well-groomed Ghanaian men work as waste collectors in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Well-groomed men work as waste collectors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some young Ghanaian men who work as waste collectors left many impressed by their dedication to their job.

In a video, the young men, neatly dressed, were seen collecting waste in a waiting truck.

The seriousness they attached to their job got a young Ghanaian lady crushing on them secretly from afar.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh