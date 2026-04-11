A Ghanaian man living in Germany shared a piece of advice with his fellow citizens who want to travel abroad for greener pastures

The young man encouraged his fellow Ghanaians to stop going to Dubai and other Arab countries and rather travel to Europe

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on his advice

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A young Ghanaian man in Germany advised his fellow citizens who want to travel abroad for greener pastures to desist from going to Dubai and other Arab countries.

The young man showed the items he was able to get with a small amount and argued that people in Dubai will not get the same.

Ghanaian man abroad encourages fellow citizens to stop travelling to Dubai and choose European countries. Photo credit: Ivan Pantic & Michael Lee

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the young man showed the vegetables and other food items he bought and stated his total expenditure.

"When we tell you to come to Germany, you choose Dubai and Bahrain instead. See all the stuff I bought with just €15."

The young man stated that he bought carrots, bell pepper, beef, chicken and other vegetables.

"Let me show you all that I bought so you don't doubt me. The chicken is my favourite item on the list. When they tell you to travel abroad, you say you want to go to Dubai and other Arab countries."

He insisted that the cost of living in Germany was manageable compared to other places.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to advice from Ghana abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@1_solushyn said:

"But Dubai 190gh can buy 2× this o 😂😂 this guy is funny paa o."

@jiGgA_98 wrote:

"Do you think it’s their choice to choose Dubai over Germany? They have no option."

@frankson_rozy said:

"Germany is a good country oooo."

@kwame__citizen wrote:

"Does he think those going to Dubai and Bahrain went there on their own accord? That’s the opportunity they had."

@elcatter said:

"Between Dubai and Germany, which country do you find it difficult to get work in?"

@Alfred09397484 wrote:

"That be what I hate. You are paid in that currency, but when you buy something, you try to convert. If that is it, then come to Ghana."

@asan17048 said:

"Y'ab3duru nso na y3p3 wo ky3n atena nso a 3nka wob3ka s3 onii kor) no nk) p3 ne dan. Ghanaians in diaspora and loose talk de3 ay3 s3, bafan ne fam no."

@ErnestBoa8 wrote:

"Aba fresh foɔ no biaa mongyaa no🤣🤣🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh