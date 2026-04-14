Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has cautioned a content creator after a video surfaced online claiming she had acquired a new luxury Range Rover.

“Behave Yourself!” Serwaa Amihere Sends Warning After Fan Claims She Launched $1.4M Range Rover

Source: UGC

The video, posted on X by the account @AmgSarkcess, showed a sleek white Range Rover with a caption suggesting the vehicle was worth $1.4 million.

The post further claimed that the award-winning broadcaster had just launched the vehicle, describing it in celebratory terms.

“Serwaa Amihere just launched her new $1.4m Range Rover, and it’s all rozzy, Woman valour,” the post read on Monday, April 14, 2026.

However, hours after the video gained traction, Serwaa Amihere reacted to the claim after coming across the post. Rather than directly denying ownership of the vehicle, she issued a firm warning to the content creator behind the post.

She cautioned @AmgSarkcess to be careful with such publications, making it clear she would not tolerate misleading content about her name.

“Don’t do that with me. Behave yourself!” she wrote on her account on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Her response has sparked discussions online, with many interpreting it in different ways, including whether it served as a direct correction or a subtle clarification of the claim.

The incident has since generated significant attention on social media, drawing wide reactions from users following the viral post and her subsequent response.

Read the X post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh