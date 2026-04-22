Popular Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has stirred reactions among fans after sharing new details about her plans in the media space.

Nana Yaa Brefo Opens Up About Strange Dream After Relocating Abroad

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram reel posted on her official page, the renowned broadcaster, who is currently based in the United States after relocating, opened up about her career journey and what she believes lies ahead.

According to her, the media played a central role in shaping who she has become today, and a recent dream she had on April 21, 2026, has further strengthened her belief that journalism remains her calling.

She explained that in the dream, she saw a colleague, Ofori, calling her to go and file a report, a moment she interpreted as a strong personal message regarding her purpose.

“My dream was about seeing my media friend Ofori calling me to file a report for him. What I took from this is that what I am today is news,” she said.

Nana Yaa Brefo added that the experience has reaffirmed her connection to the media profession, noting that she believes she has been called to serve in that space.

“I believe this is a job that I have been called to do. In fact, I mentioned I will return, but this confirms it is my calling,” she added.

She also revealed that she is currently engaging with a team as she works on shaping a new direction for her content.

“I wanted to make my content in a different way, which I am still working on with a team,” she said.

Her update has generated interest among followers, many of whom are eager to see what her next chapter in media will look like.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh