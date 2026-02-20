Kevin Taylor has broken his silence on his rival, Nana Yaa Brefo's new job as an Uber driver in the US after relocating from Ghana

In a video, the controversial political commentator reignited their feud as he mocked the former Onua FM presenter over her new job

Kevin Taylor also offered assistance to Nana Yaa Brefo to help her settle in the US without facing major challenges in her work

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator and NDC activist Kevin Ekow Taylor has reacted to veteran media personality Nana Yaa Brefo's relocation to the US to become an Uber driver after quitting her job in Ghana.

Kevin Taylor mocks Nana Yaa Brefo for relocating to the US to become an Uber driver and offers to gift her a new car. Photo source: Loud Silence Media, Nana Yaa Brefo

In a video shared on her TikTok account on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo, with whom Kevin Taylor has a public feud in recent years, announced that she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

She said she had received some negative comments since announcing her new profession, but was not phased because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said.

The former Onua FM presenter also explained how the process of being an Uber driver in the US worked.

She detailed how the registration process worked, contrasting it with the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

The TikTok video of Nana Yaa Brefo speaking about her work as an Uber driver in the US is below:

Kevin Taylor mocks Nana Yaa Brefo's Uber job

Speaking on his With All Due Respect YouTube show on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Kevin Taylor mocked Nana Yaa Brefo's decision to quit her media job in Ghana and relocate to the US to become an Uber driver.

He teased the former Angel FM presenter for using a used vehicle instead of a new one for her Uber work.

Kevin also slammed former Peace FM on-air personality Akua Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, who he claimed had been stuck in a bunker in Maryland since relocating to the US a few years ago.

He also rubbished Nana Yaa's attempt to downplay her decision to become an Uber driver abroad after years of success in the Ghanaian media space.

The TikTok videos of Kevin Taylor mocking Nana Yaa's Uber driving job in the US are below:

Kevin Taylor offers Nana Yaa Brefo car

Kevin Taylor later offered to gift Nana Yaa Brefo a new car for her Uber job in the US.

He claimed that he had no personal animosity towards the veteran media personality and that he only feuded with her because of her actions some time ago.

Kevin claimed that Nana Yaa risked suffering severe injuries or death as her current vehicle was old and not roadworthy.

Nana Yaa Brefo relocates from Ghana to the United States to work as an Uber driver, explaining her switch from journalism. Image credit: NanaYaaBrefo

He stated that he wanted to help her succeed in the US and that he would gift her the new car if she opened up to him privately.

The NDC activist also appealed to Nana Yaa to put their past issues behind them.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor offering to gift Nana Yaa Brefo a new car for her Uber job is below:

Kevin Taylor's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Curiosity commented:

"So all the journalists' work gave her nothing. Eii Ghana. People are suffering and pretending all is okay."

Shilla said:

"You may think he is mocking her, but he is talking from his heart."

Naswash Computers and Game wrote:

"What has this woman done to you, Don Kelvin?"

Karma President prophesies doom for Kevin Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial spiritualist Karma President prophesied doom for Kevin Taylor.

In a video, he claimed that the NDC activist was facing spiritual attacks that would eventually lead to him suffering health issues in his physical life.

Karma President also detailed the perpetrators of the alleged spiritual attacks on Kevin Taylor.

