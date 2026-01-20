MC Too Cute Amazes Ghanaians As She Dances to MzVee’s Hit “Come and See My Mother”
- Popular Ghanaian MC MC Too Cute turned heads with her beautiful dance moves at a wedding, captivating guests and adding unmatched energy to the celebration
- The elegant MC, known for defying age in her long heels, amazed everyone as she gracefully danced alongside the bride, matching her every move with flair
- Always bringing joy to weddings, MC Too Cute went a step further, creating unforgettable moments that left couples and guests smiling long after the celebration
Ghanaian Master of Ceremonies, MC Too Cute, has once again captured hearts online following her lively performance at a recent wedding.
In a video shared on Instagram by @mc_too_cute, the MC can be seen leading the bride’s entourage into the ceremony grounds, setting the perfect tone for the celebrations.
The backdrop of Ghanaian singer MzVee’s hit song, “Come and See My Mother,” seemed to take control as MC Too Cute effortlessly broke into the rhythm, moving gracefully in her long heels. Her energy and joy were infectious, and it wasn’t long before guests were cheering and joining in the dance.
MC Too Cute, often praised for her elegance and youthful energy, did not hold back as she showcased her dance skills alongside the bride.
The sight of the seasoned MC keeping pace with younger dancers amazes onlookers and quickly goes viral on social media. Fans commented on her ability to remain lively and spirited, proving that age is truly just a number.
Watch the Instagram videos below.
MC Too Cute outfits stir reactions
Beyond her captivating dance, MC Too Cute is renowned for adding a touch of glamour to every event she hosts.
In addition to her MC duties, she has personally designed several of her outfits for high-profile weddings, confirming her talents extend to fashion design.
Her creativity ensures that every event she graces becomes memorable, not just for the couple but for every guest in attendance.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Who is MC Too Cute?
MC Too Cute, known in private life as Patience Quao, is a celebrated journalist and professional MC. With a career that spans numerous high-profile events across Ghana, she has become synonymous with elegance, charm, and entertainment.
She also boasts impressive social media followings: 544.6K on Facebook, 180K on Instagram, and 1.1M on TikTok, further cementing her influence and popularity among Ghanaians.
Her presence ensures that every event is lively, joyful, and unforgettable.
Source: YEN.com.gh
