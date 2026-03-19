Veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has opened up on taking a third job in the United States, highlighting her determination to build multiple income streams abroad

This move came after her relocation, as she has turned to Uber driving and the insurance business to support herself and stabilise her new life in the US

Following her initial appeal for support, Kelvin Taylor has gifted her a car to assist in her Uber business, strengthening her efforts to secure financial independence overseas

Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has made a fresh appeal to her supporters abroad, calling for patronage to expand her work as a Master of Ceremony (MC) as she settles into life in the United States of America.

Nana Yaa Brefo seeks support as an MC, aiming to expand her services for events in the US. Image credit: Nana Yaa Brefo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to her, the MC profession is not new to her, as she was already engaged in the business while in Ghana.

She is now seeking opportunities to establish the same line of work overseas as an additional source of income.

She specifically called on individuals and families organising events such as funerals, outdooring, weddings and other social gatherings to consider her services.

She noted that she offers her services at reasonable rates and is ready to take on engagements via 2272686418 or WhatsApp on 0244284486.

Her appeal comes shortly after she sought assistance for her driving business. That request attracted support from socialite Kelvin Taylor, who provided her with a white 2023 Hyundai Elantra to support her work in the ride-hailing business.

Watch the Instagram video in which she explained herself below.

Nana Yaa Brefo gets massive support online

Netizens and fans across the world have shown support as many encourage and compliment the veteran Ghanaian media personality, finding her feet in her new life in the US.

Below are some interesting comments shared on the video.

Mimagifty wrote:

"You are just so hardworking, and I admire that about you. Keep up with the good work; some of us will follow in your footsteps. Keep inspiring us."

Michaelnuwor commented:

"If you don’t advertise yourself, nobody will advertise you 👏👏👏."

Nanaesidoreen shared:

"👏👏👏👏hardworking lady"

Jonitaljerome added:

"Ma'am, don't put your trust in anyone apart from God. God is the only helper, so take your time. There are so many opportunities out there, but you have to believe in yourself and allow God to do the rest."

Yaaachiaa1 shared:

"You’re just so hardworking .. and I admire your boldness a lot.. I pray to meet you someday ❤️❤️❤️"

the_beauty_trends_gh shared:

"My dear, the way you are smart, I think you can do the RN course, and that will be best."

she_loves_john_dramanimahama commented:

"This is very good of you, mummy😍I hope the youth out there will learn from you👌work with your hands and enjoy your labour👏👏👏God bless your hustle, mummy."

dankyiafriyiebonsu wrote:

"Yes, glad you are doing an AD. Most programs will be starting in the summer."

de_vator_zibble wrote:

"You’re really an impressive lady. Your boldness and self-awareness are beyond comprehension. You do you, and that’s what I love about you. 🔥🔥🔥."

Ghanaian journalist Nana Yaa Brefo accepts a car as a gift from Kevin Taylor after relocating to the US to become an Uber driver. Photo source: Loud Silence Media, Nana Yaa Brefo

Source: TikTok

Nana Brefo reacts to Kevin Taylor's offer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that social media had gone agog over news that a popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, was working as an Uber driver in the US.

Kevin Taylor had broken his silence on the move and offered to get her a new car, and she reacted to the proposition made by the US-based social commentator in support of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh